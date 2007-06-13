Grogan's son catching on in the CIFL

The young Grogan has been a major part of the team's success, with 31 receptions and seven touchdowns on the year. Recruited as a quarterback, (he says he's the "emergency backup") Grogan was a punter at Northeastern. His coach Roy Lucas Jr., who also owns the team, recently called the 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound receiver "the surprise of all surprises."

But then, his athleticism should be no surprise at all given his dad's a Patriots Hall-of-Famer. The proud father respects his son's quality play and toughness, comparing him to a youngEd McCaffrey, but he never pressured his sons to play football.

"I told all three of my boys if they played it was great, if they didn't play that's great too," said Grogan recently. "Two of them didn't play football, and they're doing their own things. Tyler did. I'm proud of him and I'm happy for him, but if he stopped tomorrow, I wouldn't feel any differently. It's not important to me that he plays. If he does and it makes him happy, that's great for him, but that's not what's driving my love for him."

Grogan's other two son's, Tanner and Tate, are actively pursuing their own dreams. "I always wanted to play football," says Tyler. "My little brother (Tate) is a cadet at the Air Force Academy, and he wants to fly jets and stuff. My middle brother wanted to be an animal trainer, and now he's working for Sea World (in Florida) with Shamu and doing his thing. For me I think I got to spend a little more time at the stadium (as a boy). When I was eight- or nine-years-old, I was like, 'I want to try and play football.'"