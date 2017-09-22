Official website of the New England Patriots

Gronk, Amendola 'good to go'

Sep 22, 2017 at 08:02 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Two of New England's most powerful offensive weapons might be back in the arsenal this weekend.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski couldn't finish the Saints game last week after suffering a groin injury in the late third quarter, while wide receiver Danny Amendola was held out entirely in New Orleans due to a concussion sustained in Week 1, as well as a knee problem.

Both players managed to suit up for practices on a limited basis this week, however, and declared Friday afternoon that they'll be ready for the Houston Texans this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

"I'm good to go. Yeah, I'm good to go. I'm ready," a smiling Gronkowski told reporters at his locker. "Just preparing for the Houston Texans. Just out there giving it what we got at practice, getting good practice reps in, and studying up hard. It felt good out there the last two days, three days."

"I feel really good. I had a strong week [of practice]," Amendola announced. "We were flying around out there in our [wide receiver] group. We're excited to get out there [Sunday].

"It was rough sitting out last week, watching the guys, and they played really well. I was excited to get back out to work this week. We've got a good team coming in here this weekend with the Texans, so… we're ready to go. Good to go."

