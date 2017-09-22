Gronk, Amendola 'good to go'

Tight end Rob Gronkowski couldn't finish the Saints game last week after suffering a groin injury in the late third quarter, while wide receiver Danny Amendola was held out entirely in New Orleans due to a concussion sustained in Week 1, as well as a knee problem.

Both players managed to suit up for practices on a limited basis this week, however, and declared Friday afternoon that they'll be ready for the Houston Texans this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

"I'm good to go. Yeah, I'm good to go. I'm ready," a smiling Gronkowski told reporters at his locker. "Just preparing for the Houston Texans. Just out there giving it what we got at practice, getting good practice reps in, and studying up hard. It felt good out there the last two days, three days."

"I feel really good. I had a strong week [of practice]," Amendola announced. "We were flying around out there in our [wide receiver] group. We're excited to get out there [Sunday].