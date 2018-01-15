Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE from Germany: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Nov 09 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Patriots Gameday Poster Series

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

International Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

Patriots Set Their Sights on Germany

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Can't-Miss Play: 64-yard TD! Rhamondre Stevenson's run ties Pats' longest of Belichick era

Gronk PSA warns against eating Tide pods

A dangerous trend is circulating the internet, and last week, Gronk stepped in to warn teens against it.

Jan 15, 2018 at 09:22 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

There is a new, unusual and dangerous trend  that's spread across the internet in recent weeks: eating laundry detergent pods. The strang and harmful dare has rightfully caused a stir, and last week, Rob Gronkowski stepped up to warn those tempted to take part against the stunt. 

In a partnership with Tide, Gronk put out a PSA on Twitter with a simple message. "Is eating Tide pods ever a good idea?" 

"No, no, no, no, no, no, no." 

In the video, Gronk said what most of us were thinking: "What the heck is going on people?"

While there have been warnings for years that laundry detergent pods may be attractive to toddlers because of the colors, shape and texture, these are intentional ingestions. With Gronk using his platform to discourage this dangerous behavior and remind people that Tide pods are for laundry, and laundry only. 

Kids -- listen to Gronk. Watch the PSA below. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Led by Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn, two former New England players turned broadcasters, the Patriots organically planted a flag in Germany – their new home away from home.
news

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From dressing up for Halloween at Shriners Children's Hospital to showing support for Lewiston, Maine after a tragedy, here's how the New England Patriots got involved in the community this week.
news

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Members of the New England Patriots organization, past and present, sent messages to the Lewiston, Maine community in the aftermath of the state's most deadly mass shooting.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
news

Strikes for Tykes: McCourty Twins pass torch to David Andrews to host charity bowling event

Upholding a longstanding New England Patriots tradition, David Andrews hosted the annual "Strikes for Tykes' bowling tournament benefiting Boston Medical Center.
news

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

After meeting at an Auburn gymnastics meet, New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has forged a friendship with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting 4th Annual Block Party at Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center

Saturday's celebration includes a pop-up barber shop, live performances, local food vendors, a free farmers market, and more.
news

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From hospital visits to hosting STEM events and baby showers, here's how New England Patriots gave back to the community this week.
news

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is seeing success with his favorite offseason hobby, with his single 'Make It Right' trending at No. 9 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart.
news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underpriveledged mothers-to-be. This year, they're also expanding their mission to Miami, where it all started.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Patriots vs. Colts: 10 Factors to Watch in Frankfurt

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/8

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Joe Cardona on going to Germany: "It's a pretty cool opportunity"

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona addresses the media on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Cole Strange on going to Germany 11/9: "I'm looking forward to it"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Demario Douglas 11/9: "It's a business trip" 

Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas addresses the media on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Shaun Wade 11/8: "Approaching it day by day" 

Patriots defensive back Shaun Wade addresses the media on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Jalen Mills on going to Germany 11/8: "I'm very excited"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Mac Jones on traveling to Germany 11/8: "It's a great opportunity for us to go out there and play the game that we love"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising