Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Wed Jun 21 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jun 22 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Gronk tackles TB12 Method; Camp notes 8/2

News and notes from Patriots training camp

Aug 02, 2017 at 08:31 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

On a day when several Patriots appeared to sustain various degrees of injury, Rob Gronkowski continued to plow through another full-pads practice. His health status is being closely watched by many observers this summer after he finished last season on injured reserve with yet another back injury (his third major one which required surgery to repair).

"I'm good to go, out there every play. Whatever they need me to do," the tight end declared Wednesday.

Injuries to multiple parts of his body have begun to take their cumulative toll on the 28-year-old Gronkowski, he acknowledged, which is why he decided to try a new diet and fitness regimen recently – the TB12 Method espoused by his on-the-verge-of-40 quarterback, Tom Brady, and Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

"As you get older you start feeling it more, for sure. I remember [my] first, second year in the league, I could just go home and I used to just not really do anything. But now as you get older, it just felt like it was that time in my career where I just really needed to focus on it and go to the next level or else I could've possibly been out of the door. So just wanted to take it to the next level and keep on going.

"I look at [Brady] and he turns 40 [on August 3] and he runs around like he's younger than me. So it's pretty obvious right there."

Gronkowski maintains he already notices a difference after a short time on the new diet.

"I just feel good. I feel good," he emphasized. "Dinners are super healthy. But after this type of workout, you need that type of stuff. That's when you want all those nutrients. That's when you want to eat it. So, he cooks them for me, I eat them. It's going well."

Allen catching on

After an admittedly slow start during the spring, Gronkowski's tight end teammate, Dwayne Allen, is beginning to show positive signs of why the Patriots traded with the Colts to acquire him during the offseason. Allen has been noticeably more confident on the practice field and exhibiting better receiving skills than he displayed in May and June sessions.

"I've definitely got to knock the rust off," Allen told reporters. "I think any time you're adjusting to a new quarterback, new offensive system, new everything, there's going to be some struggles. I certainly had a lot of those early on. But I'm coming out here each and every day, working my tail off, getting better. That's all you can expect."

Allen will also be counted on to provide assistance as a blocker when New England runs the ball, and he welcomes the additional workload.

"I'm going to be required to be stout at the point of attack, and that's something that I've always taken pride in," he continued. "Coach [Bill Belichick] has always done a great job of putting players in the best position for each individual to succeed, and I'll believe that I'll be put in those positions to be the lead point blocker a lot this year.

"I'm getting better day-by-day. With an offense that's been developing for 18-some odd years, I'd be a fool to say that I've mastered it or even come close to that. But I put in the work every day, and every day I come out here and get a little bit better."

Second job for Develin

With the retirement of Rob Ninkovich this summer, the Patriots suddenly had a job opening not only at his defensive end spot, but also at backup long snapper, a role Ninkovich held for the past eight seasons.

At Wednesday's practice, fullback James Develin stepped in for the first time as the understudy to starter Joe Cardona. He spelled Cardona for a few snaps during the punt team period and worked for several minutes on his snaps after practice.

"Yeah, [the coaches] just kind of said, 'Hey, we have a vacancy. We need somebody to be able to long snap,'" Develin explained, "and I said, 'Hey, I can long snap.' So, we'll see how it goes."

The 29-year-old first experimented with long snapping a freshman at Brown University. His then-senior teammate Zak DeOssie, the New York Giants' long snapper today, gave him some basic pointers and Develin worked on his technique for the next several years during practices. Although he never was called upon to long snap in a college game and it's been eight years since he last attempted it, Develin is eager to refresh his skills for the Patriots and is having fun doing so.

"I've just been trying to work on it and add stuff to my repertoire, make myself as valuable to this team as I possibly can. If it's lead blocking [in the running game], it's lead blocking; if it's long snapping, it's long snapping. Whatever they need me to do, I'll go out and do my best.

"It's unconventional," he added, "but you just have to practice and try to get it as technically sound as possible. Joe Cardona's a great guy to learn from and watch what he does, take some critiques that he has. It's definitely a learning process. I'll try to keep learning and get better at it."

Stock Watch

Buy: Deatrich Wise –The rookie defensive end is getting increased opportunities and making the most of them.

Sell: Jonathan Freeny – The veteran seems to be dropping on the linebacker depth chart.

Play of the Day: During 11-on-11 action, second-year cornerback Jonathan Jones made a tremendous athletic effort to intercept a Tom Brady pass in the end zone. Brady was targeting WR Julian Edelman, who was running left-to-right across the goal line. However, the ball was slightly behind Edelman, allowing Jones to reach up with one hand and bring the ball into his body, even as Edelman did his best to try to break up the play. Jones hit the deck with the ball still in his possession.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

After viewing five OTA and minicamp practices during the Patriots offseason program, here is a position-by-position rundown of everything we saw.

news

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

As the Patriots conclude their offseason team activities, here's what we learned after five open practice sessions.

news

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Jabrill Peppers earned praise from Bill Belichick for his development into an important piece for the Patriots secondary.

news

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

With experience and versatility on its side, the Patriots defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp.

news

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

With the Patriots recently releasing veteran James Robinson, Ty Montgomery projects as an early-favorite in the Pats third-down back role.

news

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

With the Patriots releasing free-agent addition James Robinson, who is the next man up behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Pats backfield?

news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.

news

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Quarterback Mac Jones discusses the offense's progress and more offensive takeaways from day one of Patriots minicamp.

news

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

The Patriots top three picks of the 2023 draft have shown early promising returns as they jump into their NFL careers with both feet.

news

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

According to reports, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will visit the Patriots next week.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.

news

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne likes what he's seen from the team's offense this spring and hopes it will be a springboard for a more productive 2023.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising