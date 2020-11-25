Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

The event in East Hartford wasn't the only event the Guys hosted. The annual Thanksgiving with the Guys event, which is traditionally hosted at a local Boys and Girls Club, transitioned with the times. Instead of serving up dinner for families, hosting a raffle and sending families home with everything they'd need for a turkey dinner, more than 150 families were still able to pick up their baskets. They also donated dinners to 100 families in Las Vegas.

This is something that has been in Guy's family since he was a kid. His father was a firefighter, and after seeing people lose everything, he was moved to help.

"He's seen people's houses burn down on holidays. He saw people lose everything. We really got big into trying to give back like that," Guy said. "The Thanksgiving turkeys started when he had a family, he saw their house burn down, I want to say it was on Christmas. Christmas Eve. House is gone. Everything is gone …. He bought a turkey dinner, some toys here and there and gave it to the family. From there on, [it became an] every year thing.

Guy wasn't alone in his giving back. For the second year in a row, Justin Bethel donated 1,400 turkeys and more than 40,000 pounds of produce to families in Lawrence. The Everybody Eats Turkey Drive on Nov. 24 was part of his mission to help communities dealing with food insecurities.

Finally, the Patriots Foundation hosted its 26th annual Thanksgiving in a Basket event, and Josh Kraft, Andre Tippett, Pat Patriot and Patriots cheerleaders were on hand to help. About 200 families were able to pick up a Thanksgiving dinner at Morgan Memorial Goodwill without even getting out of their car.