Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

In his more than 10-year term as the Mayor of Flavortown, a municipality that is geographically undefined and seemingly without public elections, Guy Fieri has been beloved. There hasn't been a single challenger for the incumbent, and his impeccable social media presence may play a role in his high approval ratings.
Over the weekend, Fieri shared the NFL crossover post his constituents have been waiting for.
Fieri shared a masterpiece reel on Instagram over the weekend, inserting himself into the Patriots 2016 Sunday Night Football broadcast introduction. Among the offensive starters, we have: Julian Edelman, Kent State; Danny Amendola, Texas Tech; Marty [Bennett], The Imagination Agency.
And then, Fieri cruises right in.
Cutting the open from his Food Network show, Diners, Drive Ins and Dives, Fieri pops onto the screen in his red convertible. "I'm Guy Fieri and we're rolling out looking for America's greatest diners, drive ins and dives."
It's a hilarious edit that was shared before the show's weekly marathon on Friday nights. The lower third suggests that Fieri wears No. 68 and is the No. 1 overall in 2021 Flavortown Focus Rank. Who can argue with those kind of stats?
You can watch the Mayor's video below.