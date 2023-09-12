Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 12 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 13 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Thank you, Tom Brady

Eagles vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

Rhamondre Stevenson sprints 32 yards on a stellar screen pass play

Christian Gonzalez bags first career sack on corner blitz

Gesicki sprints down sideline for 17-yard catch and run late in fourth quarter

Can't-Miss Play: Peppers forces game-altering fumble vs. Hurts late in fourth quarter

Bourne's second TD comes thanks to some fancy footwork

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off an impressive 28-18 win over Duxbury Dragons last Thursday night, Hanover High School’s Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.

Sep 12, 2023 at 06:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Hanover High School’s Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.
Hanover High School’s Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Coming off an impressive 28-18 win over Duxbury Dragons last Thursday night, Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.

Hanover High School, boasting a 1-0 record, delivered a statement win over defending Division 4 champions, the No. 6 ranked Dragons, who suffered their first loss since the 2021 Super Bowl. Hanover faced adversity with the absence of two starting offensive linemen, highlighting the depth and resilience of their roster.

Patriots, College, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Hanover Hawks on Tuesday to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, in honor of Coach Kelliher. The visit and presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

In a season marked by change, the win is particularly significant as it marks Coach Kelliher's debut season as head coach, setting a promising tone for the future of the Hanover High School football program.

"You sense a strong dedication to the program." Tippett said. "A true dedication to the community and connection to his players. They've created a strong culture at Hanover."

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award. 
news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Shawsheen Technical High School's Al Costabile Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 20-14 win over Greater Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 30, Shawsheen Technical's Al Costabile became just the 55th football coach in state history to reach the 200-win milestone and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Milton's Steve Dembowski Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a dominating 42-6 win over Holliston this weekend, Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Scituate's Herb Devine Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Scituate High School's Herb Devine has been named the tenth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Chris Board, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. share valuable lessons at 2023-24 Adopt-A-School kickoff

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Watch as Tom Brady is honored during a halftime ceremony during New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bill O'Brien 9/12: "The coach to quarterback communication was good"

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Adrian Klemm 9/12: "You go out there and try to compete at a high level"

Patriots ​offensive line coach Adrian Klemm addresses the media on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Jerod Mayo 9/12: "I feel like we've got a pretty good group"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/12: "Thought they were in the right of state of mind"

Patriots special teams coordinator coach Cam Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Demarcus Covington 9/12: "We always harp on the fundamentals"

Patriots defensive line coach Demarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising