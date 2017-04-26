Harmon coaches against Sanu at Rutgers Spring Game

Under the Saturday night lights at Rutgers University, Duron Harmon and Falcon Mohamed Sanu fought together for the Scarlet Knights, but on Feb. 5, the two stood on opposite sides of the football field for Super Bowl LI. Tensions were high. The stakes were higher.
Last week, more than two months after Duron and his teammates hoisted the Lombardi trophy in the air for the fifth time, he and Mohamed went head to head again. This time, however, there was less pressure.
Duron and Mohamed were invited to coach teams in Rutgers Spring Game by Coach Chris Ash. Though the scrimmage was certainly not a Super Bowl level game, that doesn't mean they didn't take their coaching responsibilities seriously. Duron headed up the White Team, while Mohamed led the charge for the Scarlet Team, which ultimately won, 16-13.
In an interview with the Big Ten Network, Duron said that he wanted his team to enjoy the experience, not just of the Spring Game but across four years with the Rutgers football program.
"I mean, I know it's just a spring game, but what I would do to come back to play for this university and have a spring game opportunity like this just one more time," he said. "The relationships you build, the memories, just everything that goes with playing college football."
Though Duron's White Team lost the scrimmage, he said in an Instagram post that it was an incredible experience and he couldn't wait to come back in the fall to see his alma mater leave it all on the field.