Harmon coaches against Sanu at Rutgers Spring Game

Just wanted to thank Coach Ash for welcoming be back to Rutgers this weekend and letting me participate as a guest coach. This was the first time I have ever took the field not as a player and it was deff weird lol But Chris and I had a lot of fun and are deff looking forward to coming back in the fall! #ProudAlum

A post shared by Duron Harmon (@dharm30) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT