 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 15 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 20 - 11:55 AM

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Additions, Projecting Offensive Scheme, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Catch-22 2/15: NFL Draft Talk, Tiers of Wide Receivers

Statement from New England Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

2024 NFL Draft First Round Order Announced

Patriots Unfiltered: Super Bowl Recap, Best SB Commercials, Mahomes vs. Brady Debate

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Behind the Scenes at NFL Honors with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona

Robert Kraft on Joe Cardona as 2023 Salute to Service Award Winner

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo shares an open letter with fans in honor of Black History Month.

Feb 16, 2024 at 03:33 PM
Mayo_Jerod
Jerod Mayo

New England Patriots Head Coach

Mayo 1
Eric J. Adler/ New England Patriots

Last month, I had the honor of being named the 15th head coach of the New England Patriots. I can't thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft enough for the trust they have placed in me to lead this franchise. I eagerly accept the responsibilities and the many challenges ahead.

As we celebrate Black History Month, I was asked what it means to me to be the first Black head coach in franchise history. I recognize the significance of this achievement, and deliberately pause to reflect and remember the many men and women who helped pave the way. I know that I am a beneficiary of the hard work and sacrifices of those before me and I am honored to continue the progress.

Diversity is important to me. Not just in racial composition, but in every form, including gender, age, experience, origin and religion. Diversity allows us to broaden our thinking as we are exposed to different perspectives and life experiences. It is through this exposure that we must be willing to open our hearts and minds to learning, growing and ultimately changing. NFL locker rooms are some of the most diverse workplaces on the planet. I think people can learn from NFL locker rooms where people from every race and every background work together to accomplish a shared goal.

Being the first Black head coach of the Patriots was not my goal – being successful is. I define success, in addition to winning, as having the ability to create equity and opportunity for others. I do not take that responsibility lightly, and I believe my actions will clearly demonstrate my commitment to create an inclusive and diverse environment for all to reach their potential both on and off the field.

The Patriots franchise has shown tremendous confidence in me since the day I was drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Being selected 10th overall brought high expectations, which fueled me throughout my playing career. I never wanted to disappoint the Krafts, my coaches, my teammates or the Patriots fans. I was eager for every daily challenge and motivated to succeed. In return, I was rewarded with such a warm welcome here in New England and quickly adopted it as my permanent home.

Today, I am a first-time head coach where my professional playing career began 16 years ago. Football has long been a passion of mine, and I am blessed to have the opportunity to continue using it as a platform to positively impact the lives of others.

Related Content

news

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

In honor of Valentine's Day, here are our picks for the best duos in Patriots history.
news

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

The Chiefs still have a long way to go to catch the Patriots, but Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are worthy successors to their throne.
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into his high school's Hall of Fame.
news

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Will the former Browns offensive coordinator take the Patriots offense in a different direction under head coach Jerod Mayo?
news

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Not even a month has passed since Jerod Mayo took over but the new coach has been busy in Foxborough.
news

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

The Patriots officially added three new coordinators to the fold, mixing some old and new to the mix.
news

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Franchise greats take you through Jerod Mayo's path from standout linebacker to head coach of the New England Patriots. 
news

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director spoke to Patriots.com about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

With the Patriots likely in the quarterback market this offseason, here are the quarterbacks who helped their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Taking a look at players who helped their stocks from a Patriots perspective at Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

Patriots Cheerleader Driss Represents Squad at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Statement from New England Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

2024 NFL Draft First Round Order Announced

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with new Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer.

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Follow the remarkable story of NFL Hall of Famer running back, Ron Burton and see how his charitable contributions to the game has inspired the New England Patriots organization. Learn about the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, hear about Burton's career, family and what his legacy means to the community.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

Patriots.com's Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes one and two of Apple TV's, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. In these episodes Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady help transform the Patriots from perennial underachiever to a championship organization. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington talks about the culture he wants to establish and how working alongside head coach Jerod Mayo has helped his career.

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Sit down for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Behind the Scenes at NFL Honors with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona

Go behind the scenes on the NFL Honors red carpet with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona as they attend the annual league awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jonathan Jones was nominated for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Joe Cardona was selected the the winner of the Salute To Service Award. Hear from Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne and Jason McCourty of the celebrity filled red carpet.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising