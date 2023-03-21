Hightower was always best when lights shined brightest

"Dont'a has definitely been a piece to that puzzle, for sure," Bentley said early in the 2021 season. "Just watching all the guys play and their thought process and how they break down plays. It's always pivotal. I've learned so much from him in terms of how to approach the game."

Belichick himself often expressed how impressive Hightower's instincts were and how instrumental he was to the overall success of the defense.

"Sometimes, players, maybe they can't even tell you how they know what the right thing to do is, they just know what the right thing to do is," Belichick once said of Hightower. "Sometimes they anticipate it. Sometimes it just comes to them just instinctively. High's a smart player. He can play multiple positions. The mental part of the game seems to come very easy for him."