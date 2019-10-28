History made: Reactions pour in to Bill Belichick's historic 300th win

Just more than 28 years later and on the other side of the field, Coach Belichick won his 300th game as a head coach with the New England Patriots against, you guessed it, the Cleveland Browns. He now sits third all-time, and the achievement didn't go unnoticed by people in the Patriots organization and beyond.

After the game, Robert Kraft presented Coach Belichick with the game ball, saying: "We don't give game balls out without it being a special milestone. I want you to know, Sept. 8, 1991, the man on my left came to Foxborough to coach the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots and won his first game as a head coach. Twenty eight years later, he's coming back to this same location and winning his 300th game, only the third man in history in the 100 years of the NFL to do that, and I'm happy as we all are that 263 of those 300 have been as coach of the New England Patriots. And I'm especially happy that 299 was against the New York Jets."