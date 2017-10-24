Hopkinton High School's Jim Girard named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coach Girard, in his eighth year at the helm, directed Hopkinton to a 12-8 win over Holliston last week, marking the team's first win over the Panthers since 2008. The Hillers took a first-half lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Kelleher to receiver Will Abbott, and later added a 23-yard field goal off the foot of Robbie Pagliuca. Holliston looked to make a comeback with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter, but a strong defensive effort by the Hillers, including a safety in the fourth quarter, kept Hopkinton in control. The win over the Panthers concluded a noteworthy regular season for Hopkinton, which included shutout wins over Medway (42-0), Bishop Feehan (14-0) and Norton (27-0), in addition to victories over Wayland, Medfield and Westwood. The Hillers will seek to continue their undefeated season with a first-round playoff matchup at home against Pembroke this Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.