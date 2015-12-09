Houston: Road Trip Travel Guide presented by JetBlue

GO TO THE GAME

WATCH

No luck with those game tickets? Then Diablo Loco (6025 Richmond Ave.; 713-266-4244; www.diablolocotexas.com) is the place to go on Sunday. Not only is the bar owned by a Patriots fan, but it's also the home base of the Houston Patriots Fan Club, so you'll definitely be in good company. Fan club president Amanda Howe also recommends Lucky's(801 St. Emmanuel St.; 713-522-2010; www.luckyspub.com) and Pub Fiction (2303 Smith St.; 713-400-8400; www.pubfiction.com). If you're looking for great food and craft beer to go along with your game day experience, though, try The Hay Merchant(1100 Westheimer Road; 713-528-9805; www.haymerchant.com). Their menu includes things like homemade beef jerky, "half a pig head" and Texas-style chili. Be warned, though, this is a Texans bar and in honor of their team, they offer half off all locally made beer when Houston is ahead. Here's hoping there will be no discounts come Sunday!