How current Patriots fared at the NFL Combine

Feb 27, 2017 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots

[embeddedad0]The 2017 NFL Combine begins this week, and with it starts the evaluation of testing numbers, like the 40-yard dash, bench press and broad jump for this year's Draft hopefuls. As we look forward to potential Patriots, we also take a look back at how current Patriots fared at their respective Combines and Pro Days.

Check out the sortable chart below to see how current Patriots did at the Combine and how they stack up against each other, and the 2017 class.

Click on each column category to sort.

[embedcode:1896]

**Player****40YD****Vert****Bench Reps****Broad Jump****3Cone****Shuttle**
Tom Brady5.2824.5NA997.24.38
Stephen Gostkowski5.18NANANANANA
Rob Ninkovich4.9134.5231166.964.18
Alan Branch5.0727.533107NANA
Martellus Bennett4.6834181187.644.53
Danny Amendola4.5827.5131036.814.25
Matthew Slater*4.4440111217.314.4
Chris Long4.7534111247.024.21
Patrick Chung4.493425119NANA
Sebastian Vollmer*5.1336.5321117.514.5
Julian Edelman*4.5236.5141236.623.92
James Develin*5.0328.5391047.254.55
LeGarrette Blount4.735181176.854.49
Devin McCourty4.3836161266.74.07
Rob Gronkowski4.68NA23NANANA
Jabaal Sheard4.6831NA115NANA
Jonathan Freeny*4.7237.5181237.074.34
Chris Hogan*4.536.5281266.754.15
Nate Solder4.9632211107.444.34
Marcus Cannon5.2630.5331058.074.97
Dion Lewis4.5634.5171126.94.18
Michael Floyd4.4736.516122NANA
Shea McClellin4.6331.5191187.074.33
Brandon Bolden4.5538211196.964.44
Dont'a Hightower4.6232NANANANA
Nate Ebner*4.5339231286.594.04
Greg Scruggs4.7634.5251187.164.4
Barkevious Mingo4.5837NA1286.844.39
Michael Williams*5.1925.511968.154.9
Ryan Allen4.98NANANANANA
LaAdrian Waddle*5.4129NA1028.234.9
Logan Ryan4.5632.5141166.694.06
Duron Harmon*4.5136151257.024.4
Kyle Van Noy4.7132.5211127.224.2
Malcolm Butler*4.6233.5131187.24.27
Jimmy Garoppolo4.9730.5NA1107.044.26
James White4.5732231147.054.2
Cameron Fleming5.2823.526978.245
Matt Lengel*4.9432261177.264.33
Brandon King*4.4938191267.284.47
David Andrews*5.1230271088.124.78
Justin Coleman4.5337.5201246.613.98
Malcom Brown5.0529.526987.844.59
Jordan Richards4.6532131116.744.22
Geneo Grissom4.8137201177.244.38
Trey Flowers4.9336.5281217.344.4
Tre Jackson5.5225NA96NANA
Shaq Mason*4.9732251107.534.65
Joe Cardona4.913330NANANA
Eric Rowe4.4539191256.73.97
Jonathan Jones4.3336191237.254.25
D.J. Foster4.5735.5141176.754.07
Cyrus Jones4.4933101166.714.21
Joe Thuney4.95NA281107.474.54
Jacoby Brissett4.9431NA1137.17NA
Vincent Valentine5.1929171108.034.59
Malcolm Mitchell4.4536151296.944.34
Elandon Roberts*4.636251207.234.26
Ted Karras*5.2826.5321068.134.71
  • Denotes info from a players pro day instead of NFL Combine.

Looking back at Patriots Combine workouts

Here is a quick breakdown of the testing drills prospects are put through at the NFL Scouting Combine.

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength -- 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

3 cone drill

The 3 cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Shuttle run

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

Be sure to tune in to @nflnetwork March 3-6 to watch the 2017 #NFLCombine!

Drill breakdowns are courtesy of NFL.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

