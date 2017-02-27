How current Patriots fared at the NFL Combine

[embeddedad0]The 2017 NFL Combine begins this week, and with it starts the evaluation of testing numbers, like the 40-yard dash, bench press and broad jump for this year's Draft hopefuls. As we look forward to potential Patriots, we also take a look back at how current Patriots fared at their respective Combines and Pro Days.
Check out the sortable chart below to see how current Patriots did at the Combine and how they stack up against each other, and the 2017 class.
Click on each column category to sort.
|**Player**
|**40YD**
|**Vert**
|**Bench Reps**
|**Broad Jump**
|**3Cone**
|**Shuttle**
|Tom Brady
|5.28
|24.5
|NA
|99
|7.2
|4.38
|Stephen Gostkowski
|5.18
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Rob Ninkovich
|4.91
|34.5
|23
|116
|6.96
|4.18
|Alan Branch
|5.07
|27.5
|33
|107
|NA
|NA
|Martellus Bennett
|4.68
|34
|18
|118
|7.64
|4.53
|Danny Amendola
|4.58
|27.5
|13
|103
|6.81
|4.25
|Matthew Slater*
|4.44
|40
|11
|121
|7.31
|4.4
|Chris Long
|4.75
|34
|11
|124
|7.02
|4.21
|Patrick Chung
|4.49
|34
|25
|119
|NA
|NA
|Sebastian Vollmer*
|5.13
|36.5
|32
|111
|7.51
|4.5
|Julian Edelman*
|4.52
|36.5
|14
|123
|6.62
|3.92
|James Develin*
|5.03
|28.5
|39
|104
|7.25
|4.55
|LeGarrette Blount
|4.7
|35
|18
|117
|6.85
|4.49
|Devin McCourty
|4.38
|36
|16
|126
|6.7
|4.07
|Rob Gronkowski
|4.68
|NA
|23
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Jabaal Sheard
|4.68
|31
|NA
|115
|NA
|NA
|Jonathan Freeny*
|4.72
|37.5
|18
|123
|7.07
|4.34
|Chris Hogan*
|4.5
|36.5
|28
|126
|6.75
|4.15
|Nate Solder
|4.96
|32
|21
|110
|7.44
|4.34
|Marcus Cannon
|5.26
|30.5
|33
|105
|8.07
|4.97
|Dion Lewis
|4.56
|34.5
|17
|112
|6.9
|4.18
|Michael Floyd
|4.47
|36.5
|16
|122
|NA
|NA
|Shea McClellin
|4.63
|31.5
|19
|118
|7.07
|4.33
|Brandon Bolden
|4.55
|38
|21
|119
|6.96
|4.44
|Dont'a Hightower
|4.62
|32
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Nate Ebner*
|4.53
|39
|23
|128
|6.59
|4.04
|Greg Scruggs
|4.76
|34.5
|25
|118
|7.16
|4.4
|Barkevious Mingo
|4.58
|37
|NA
|128
|6.84
|4.39
|Michael Williams*
|5.19
|25.5
|11
|96
|8.15
|4.9
|Ryan Allen
|4.98
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|LaAdrian Waddle*
|5.41
|29
|NA
|102
|8.23
|4.9
|Logan Ryan
|4.56
|32.5
|14
|116
|6.69
|4.06
|Duron Harmon*
|4.51
|36
|15
|125
|7.02
|4.4
|Kyle Van Noy
|4.71
|32.5
|21
|112
|7.22
|4.2
|Malcolm Butler*
|4.62
|33.5
|13
|118
|7.2
|4.27
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|4.97
|30.5
|NA
|110
|7.04
|4.26
|James White
|4.57
|32
|23
|114
|7.05
|4.2
|Cameron Fleming
|5.28
|23.5
|26
|97
|8.24
|5
|Matt Lengel*
|4.94
|32
|26
|117
|7.26
|4.33
|Brandon King*
|4.49
|38
|19
|126
|7.28
|4.47
|David Andrews*
|5.12
|30
|27
|108
|8.12
|4.78
|Justin Coleman
|4.53
|37.5
|20
|124
|6.61
|3.98
|Malcom Brown
|5.05
|29.5
|26
|98
|7.84
|4.59
|Jordan Richards
|4.65
|32
|13
|111
|6.74
|4.22
|Geneo Grissom
|4.81
|37
|20
|117
|7.24
|4.38
|Trey Flowers
|4.93
|36.5
|28
|121
|7.34
|4.4
|Tre Jackson
|5.52
|25
|NA
|96
|NA
|NA
|Shaq Mason*
|4.97
|32
|25
|110
|7.53
|4.65
|Joe Cardona
|4.91
|33
|30
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Eric Rowe
|4.45
|39
|19
|125
|6.7
|3.97
|Jonathan Jones
|4.33
|36
|19
|123
|7.25
|4.25
|D.J. Foster
|4.57
|35.5
|14
|117
|6.75
|4.07
|Cyrus Jones
|4.49
|33
|10
|116
|6.71
|4.21
|Joe Thuney
|4.95
|NA
|28
|110
|7.47
|4.54
|Jacoby Brissett
|4.94
|31
|NA
|113
|7.17
|NA
|Vincent Valentine
|5.19
|29
|17
|110
|8.03
|4.59
|Malcolm Mitchell
|4.45
|36
|15
|129
|6.94
|4.34
|Elandon Roberts*
|4.6
|36
|25
|120
|7.23
|4.26
|Ted Karras*
|5.28
|26.5
|32
|106
|8.13
|4.71
- Denotes info from a players pro day instead of NFL Combine.
Here is a quick breakdown of the testing drills prospects are put through at the NFL Scouting Combine.
40-yard dash
The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.
Bench press
The bench press is a test of strength -- 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.
Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.
Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.
3 cone drill
The 3 cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.
Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.
Drill breakdowns are courtesy of NFL.com