Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 30 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 02 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Nolan Urick finally had a chance to attend his first NFL game to see his favorite team play. Without knowing it, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon gave him the experience of a lifetime.

Sep 30, 2022 at 01:11 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Nolan Urick.PDC
Photo via Lisa Urick

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has a new pregame ritual of sorts.

Since the start of preseason, he's made it a point to get the crowd involved, tossing a football around with fans in the stands to get the juices flowing.

Judon likely has no idea what it means for those on the receiving end of his passes, though. Especially someone like Nolan Urick.

"He just was so excited and just had to tell me all about catching that pass from him," said Lisa Urick, his mother. That made his whole night."

Nolan is a 31-year-old autistic man from Belt, Montana who also happens to be a massive Patriots fan.

He's unable to drive, and his parents both work full-time, so attending an NFL game had never been an option for him until August, when his former football coach gifted him two tickets to New England's third preseason game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

"Sometime after 2008 I had the idea that I'd become a New England fan and I've been supporting that team ever since," Nolan said. "We got to the stadium about three hours early and got to see warm-ups for most of the New England Players like Jalen Mills, Devin McCourty, and Matt Judon."

It may have been his first time at a football game, but Nolan and his father, Matt, were in the right place at the right time to enjoy the experience of a lifetime: catching one of Judon's warmup passes.

"He could tell you just about any stat of most of the players, where they went to college, what round they were drafted in. He's just so knowledgeable about all of that," Lisa said.

"He's the only Patriots fan in the family and he's been one for as long as I can remember. He stayed true to the Patriots and that's his team."

Nolan played a number of sports growing up but always gravitated to football.

He participates in basketball, soccer, and track in the Special Olympics, and played kicker for his high school football team. Even after his graduation in 2010, he stuck around the Belt Huskies as a squad manager, giving him a sense of purpose and normalcy.

Playing catch with Judon at Allegiant Stadium was the latest happy memory the game of football has given Nolan, but probably not the last.

"It's huge," Lisa said.

"It's really important because when Nolan was younger, he really never did communicate very well with other people. His communication skills weren't really developed yet. But the more he was around people in school and in sports that definitely helped him develop. He's just been thriving."

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

When Jamarc Tidwell's wheelchair got stuck in the tracks of an oncoming train, quick action from Matt and Megan Pohl saved his life and got him home in time to watch the Patriots game.

news

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Davis earned this week's honor after two recent sessions of "Cody's Gamers" -- his charitable initiative that serves to cheer up patients at Boston Children's Hospital through video games.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.

news

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Members of the New England Patriots visited the MFA, Boston to see the Obama Portraits Tour and a number of other exhibits.

news

No days off: Jalen Mills shares importance of good attendance with Providence elementary school

The New England corner went to Young Woods Elementary School in Providence on Tuesday for a pep rally to encourage students about the importance of attendance.

news

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

"What incredible honor to be a part of such a special game. Not only for our history as a team, but the history of the league as well."

news

Davon Godchaux hosts second backpack giveaway at local Boys & Girls Club

For the second straight year, the New England Patriots defensive lineman helped students at the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club get ready to go back to school.

news

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

The recently retired New England Patriots running back will call his first nationally syndicated game on radio during the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

news

Looking for fast start in Week 1, Patriots won't let Florida heat slow them down

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots hope to get acclimated to the weather by practicing in Palm Beach all week before their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

The New England Patriots defensive tackle won't be confined to typical Big & Tall selections, and was spotted at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 4 vs. Packers

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Aaron Rogers 9/30: "He takes situational football to a whole other level"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 9/29: Ravens Recap, Packers Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault breakdown the home opener loss against Baltimore and preview the matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this Sunday. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr.

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones and he speaks about his game prep for Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay.

Matthew Judon 9/29: "We just got to defend everything he does"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Damien Harris 9/29: "Everybody has a job to do"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Green Bay Packers defense

Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak spotlight the top playmakers on the Green Bay Packers defense on the Belestrator.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising