Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 05 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 08 - 11:55 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Photos: Richard Seymour inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photos: Patriots host in-stadium practice

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

Aug 08, 2022 at 05:10 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022giantspre1-BroadcastInfo-16x9

PRESEASON

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/11 · 7:00 PM EDT

Giants

New York Giants

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

Patriots Preseason Network / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots preseason game against the New York Giants.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis.

Related Links

PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

Watch Patriots preseason games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on local TV it will be available to watch in the Patriots app and website.

This week's preseason game will also stream live with a special German language broadcast exclusively available to those in Germany.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

Live game streams are also available on NFL Official App for those outside the New England area.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be a simulcast of the game on the radio during the preseason.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 823 (NYG) | SiriusXM: 88 (NE), 380 (NYG)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

NFL+

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+ now!

Game Pass International (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2022 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday night from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Carolina Panthers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/8

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/8: "Trying to string productive days together"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Richard Seymour HOF Induction Speech 8/6: "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude because I didn't get here alone"

Watch Richard Seymour's Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction speech on August 6, 2022.

Richard Seymour on what he learned from Bill Belichick during his career

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour discusses what he learned from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his illustrious career as he nears his moment to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Richard Seymour's Road to Canton

On August 6, Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Earlier this summer, Seymour, his mother, and others close to him, reflected on his journey.

Damien Harris 8/5: "It was great to be under the lights"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/5: "Our goal was to come out here, compete and improve"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, August 5, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots announced practice time changes for Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9.  Those practices will now take place at 4 PM with gates opening to fans starting at 3 PM.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising