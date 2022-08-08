Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

The New England Patriots and the New York Giants will meet for the 31st time in the preseason and for the 17th straight year (not including the 2020 season when preseason was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic). However, in a break from the last 16 years, the Patriots will open the preseason with the Giants rather than square off in the preseason finale.

The clubs have been frequent preseason opponents recently, squaring off in the preseason openers for three straight years from 2001-03 and resuming the series in 2005 when they started to meet in the preseason finale.

The Patriots have faced the Giants more than any other team in the preseason with 30 matchups. Philadelphia is second with 24 preseason games.