Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/11 · 7:00 PM EDT
Giants
New York Giants
AT
Patriots
New England Patriots
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
GIANTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | How to Watch/Listen
The New England Patriots will begin the 2022 preseason this week when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots and Giants will meet for the 31st time in the preseason and for the 17th straight year (not including the 2020 season when preseason was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic). However, in a break from the last 16 preseasons, the Patriots will open the preseason with the Giants rather than square off in the preseason finale.
MOST FREQUENT PRESEASON OPPONENTS
The Patriots will meet the Giants for the 31st time in the preseason, the most frequent preseason opponent for New England.
SERIES HISTORY
The clubs have been frequent preseason opponents recently, squaring off in the preseason openers for three straight years from 2001-03 and resuming the series in 2005 when they started to meet in the preseason finale.
The Patriots have faced the Giants more than any other team in the preseason with 30 matchups. Philadelphia is second with 24 preseason games.
The teams played three times during the 2007 and 2011 seasons with meetings in the preseason, the regular season and in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Giants faced each other twice in 2019 with a preseason and a regular season meeting in Foxborough. The Patriots lost the preseason finale 31-29 and then won the regular season matchup, 35-14. Overall, the Giants hold a 19-11 advantage in the preseason series, while the Patriots claim a 7-4 edge in the regular season play.
NEW ENGLAND TIES
In the decades leading up to the founding of the American Football League in 1960, many football fans in New England followed the Giants, a franchise founded in 1925. New England-based NFL outfits such as the Providence Steam Roller (1925-31), the Boston Redskins (1932-36) and the Boston Yanks (1944-48) folded or moved away, leaving the Giants as the closest NFL team to New England until the Patriots franchise inaugurated play in the 1960 season.
MEMORABLE MATCHUPS
- Aug. 15, 1971 — The Patriots defeated the Giants 20-14 in the opening preseason game at the old Foxboro Stadium.
- Dec. 21, 1996 — The Patriots rallied from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit to clinch a first-round playoff bye with a 23-22 win at Giants Stadium.
- Aug. 10, 2001 — New England began its first Super Bowl championship season with a 14-0 preseason shutout of the defending NFC champion Giants.
- Dec. 29, 2007 — The Patriots defeat the Giants by a thrilling 38-35 score to cap off the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history.
- February 3, 2008 — The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants 17-14 win snapped the Patriots perfect season.
- February 5, 2012 — The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Ind. The Giants took a 21-17 lead when they scored with 57 seconds left in the game and held the Patriots on a final drive to secure the win.
- November 15, 2015 – K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 54-yard field goal with one second to play to lift the Patriots to a 27-26 come-from-behind victory. The Giants took a 26-24 lead with 1:47 to play before QB Tom Brady drove the Patriots 44 yards and converted a fourth-and-10 on the series to set up the game-winning field goal.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2021 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|Record
|10-7
|4-13
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|6,008
|4,884
|Total Offense (Rank)
|353.4 (15)
|287.3 (31)
|Rush Offense
|126.5 (8)
|99.3 (24)
|Pass Offense
|226.9 (14)
|188.0 (31)
|Points Per Game
|27.2 (6)
|15.2 (31)
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|51
|24
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,284
|6,032
|Total Defense (Rank)
|310.8 (4)
|354.8 (21)
|Rush Defense
|123.7 (22)
|129.0 (25)
|Pass Defense
|187.1 (2)
|225.8 (15)
|Points Allowed/Game
|17.8 (2)
|24.5 (23)
|Possession Avg.
|30:28
|28:34
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|28/241
|38/267
|Sacks Made/Yards
|36/256
|34/205
|Penalties Against/Yards
|95/854
|88/674
|Punts/Avg.
|52/44.5
|74/44.4
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+7 (8t)
|-8 (26)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Brian Daboll (GIANTS: Head Coach 2022, PATRIOTS: 2014-16 Tight Ends; 2013 Offensive Assistant; 2002-06 Wide Receivers; 2000-01 Defensive Coaching Asst.)
- Bryan Cox (GIANTS: Asst. Defensive Line 2022, PATRIOTS: 2001 Player Linebacker)
- Mike Kafka (GIANTS: Offensive Coordinator 2022, PATRIOTS: 2013 Player Quarterback)
- Andre Patterson (GIANTS: Defensive Line Coach 2022, PATRIOTS: 1997 Defensive Line Coach)
- Jerome Henderson (GIANTS: Defensive Backs, PATRIOTS: 1996 Player Cornerback; 1991-93 Player Cornerback)
- Jamil Douglas (GIANTS: Player OL 2022, PATRIOTS: 2016-17 Player OL)
FORMER GIANTS
- Bill Belichick (Head Coach Patriots 2000-current, GIANTS: 1979 Special Teams/Def. Asst., 1980-84 LB/Special Teams Coach, 1985-90 Defensive Coordinator)
- Joe Judge (Patriots Off. Asst./QB 2022, GIANTS: 2020-21 Head Coach)
- Jabrill Peppers (Patriots DB 2022, GIANTS: 2019-21 Player DB)
PATRIOTS POINTS OF INTEREST IN 2022
- The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in the NFL with six.
- The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls, the most by any team in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.
- The Patriots are third in NFL history with 15 Conference Championship Game appearances, one behind the 16 by Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
- The New England Patriots have 37 postseason victories, the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh and Green Bay are second with 36 playoff wins all-time.
- The New England Patriots have earned seven No. 1 seeds, behind San Francisco (9) and Denver (8) since playoff seeding began in 1975.
- The Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye an NFL-best 14 times since 1990. Pittsburgh and San Francisco are second with nine byes since 1990. New England is the only team in NFL history with nine straight first-round byes (2010-18).
- The Patriots have played in 59 postseason games, fourth-most in NFL history behind Dallas (64), Pittsburgh (63) and Green Bay (61). The Patriots need to play in one more postseason game in 2022 to become the fourth NFL team to play in 60 postseason games.
- The Patriots are second with 13 seasons of 12 wins since 1970, behind San Francisco's 14 seasons with 12 victories
- New England has won 13 games in a single season seven times in franchise history. Only San Francisco has more 13-win seasons with 10.
- The New England Patriots have won 14 or more games in a season five times, most in NFL history. San Francisco is second with four 14-win seasons.
- New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000, most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 20 undefeated months during that time.
- The Patriots have 35 winning seasons since 1970, second all-time behind Pittsburgh's 38.
- The Patriots have 566 total victories, the fourth-most wins since 1960, behind the 577 wins by Pittsburgh, the 573 wins by Dallas and the 567 wins by Green Bay.
- New England (1,008) played their 1,000th game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021 and became the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
- With rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin making the initial 53-man roster in 2021, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for the 18 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 25 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 23 straight seasons.
- The Patriots have finished in the top 10 for fewest points allowed in each of the last 10 seasons (2012-2021) to tie Tampa Bay, who became the last team to reach 10 straight seasons (1996-2005) for the fewest points allowed. The 2021 Patriots finished second in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per game. Buffalo finished first with 17.0 points allowed per game.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3
Alaska
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Hawaii
- Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 32 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.