How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 811 (GB) | SiriusXM: 383 (NE), 227 (GB)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. With NFL+ you'll be able to watch Patriots games if you live outside the New England local market. Start your 7-day free trial today!

G﻿ame Pass International (Outside of the US)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Saturday night from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

