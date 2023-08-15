Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

The New England Patriots opened the 2023 preseason with a 20-9 loss vs. Houston at Gillette Stadium last Thursday. The Patriots will finish the preseason with two road games that will feature joint practice sessions prior to the games. The Patriots will hold joint practice sessions on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 prior to their preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 against Green Bay, marking the first time the team will practice with the Packers since a trip to Green Bay in 1991. Those joint practices in 1991 preceded a 28-7 loss in the preseason opener. The Patriots will follow the Green Bay joint sessions with a trip to Tennessee for joint sessions with the Titans on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23 prior to the preseason-finale on Friday, August 25.