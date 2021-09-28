Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

"It was something special to me. It kept me like motivated me because I was still going through chemotherapy," he said. "I didn't get in remission until around Thanksgiving."

For Nancy, the diagnosis was a world-shattering moment. There were plenty of difficult days, but on that summer day in 2011, Aric got to just be a kid.

"The worst words any parent wants to hear is that your child has cancer. Eric was 15 at the time," Nancy said. "We were just treated like royalty. It was just incredible. It was an amazing experience."

A decade later, now cancer-free, Aric and his mother, Nancy, returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time since. They flew out for the Patriots game against the Saints on Sunday and were surprised with pregame tailgate passes and even got to meet fellow cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi. The circumstances are different this time around, but after a difficult year for their family, the Patriots again provided some reprieve.