Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Most glaring is the omission from today's lineup of both Patriots rookie tight ends, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Just when it appeared that the latter was emerging after making his NFL debut last week against San Francisco, Keene suffered a knee injury during Friday's practice, which limited his participation therein. So, it's not altogether surprising that he's unable to go today in Orchard Park, N.Y.

However, perhaps more disconcerting for fans of the team is the deactivation of Keene's fellow rookie TE, Asiasi, who's a healthy scratch (not listed on the injury report). That leaves just one Patriots tight end, veteran Ryan Izzo, available for today's game. With the running game expected to play a big part in today's contest due to the inclement weather forecast in the Buffalo area, it's a curious decision to exclude Asiasi from the action today. He was inactive as a healthy scratch versus San Fran a week ago as well.

On a positive note, rookie LB Josh Uche is set to make his NFL debut today after just being activated off IR this weekend.

Meanwhile, as has been the case the last few weeks, veteran QB Brian Hoyer, the third-stringer, is inactive, leaving second-year player Jarrett Stidham as the backup to Cam Newton.