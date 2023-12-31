Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: 98.5 FM In-Game Radio Broadcast Sun Dec 31 | 12:55 PM - 04:00 PM

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

One-on-One with Bailey Zappe

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Patriots This Week: Buffalo Bills Preview and Broncos Recap

PRO Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Coach Bill Belichick 12/29: "We'll prepare for what we've seen"

Belestrator: How to defend against the Buffalo Bills Offensive Playmakers

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots at Bills: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Throwback: New England Patriots defeat Buffalo Bills in 2008 'Wind Game'

Player Poll: Which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations?

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/28: Bills Preview, Broncos Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Mack Wilson

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will be down Henry (knee) for the second consecutive game while Brown is a healthy inactive this week. 

Dec 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

WK17-2023-Inactives (1)PDC

The Patriots game-day roster is set for a divisional matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Sunday.

With several question marks on the injury report, New England's game-day inactives are S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Kayshon Boutte (illness), TE Hunter Henry (knee), T Trent Brown, RB JaMycal Hasty, DE Sam Roberts, and QB Nathan Rourke (emergency QB). Special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) returns after a one-game absence, while safety Kyle Dugger is active despite an illness that held him out of Friday's practice. 

The Bills inactives are S Damar Hamlin, CB Kaiir Elam, LB Von Miller, G Alec Anderson, and NT Linval Joseph. Miller is a surprise inactive and, according to reports, is healthy. Miller's inactive status is a coach's decision, per reports. 

On defense, starting safety Kyle Dugger is active despite being severely under the weather. On Friday, Dugger missed the final practice this week with an illness, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday's game. It appears Dugger will play through the illness, which is significant for a Patriots defense that's already missing impact safety Jabrill Peppers.

In Week 7, the Patriots played a season-high 34.8% of their defensive snaps in a dime package (six DBs) while blitzing Bills QB Josh Allen on 43.2% of his drop-backs. The Pats put as much speed on the field as possible, often using defensive backs to blitz and stop the run. Five different defensive backs logged QB pressures in the upset win, while New England held Buffalo to a modest 38% success rate on the ground.

This time, the Patriots will face a Bills rushing attack that has re-committed to the run game under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Since taking over in Week 11, the Bills are seventh in EPA per rush with Brady calling plays. Buffalo has majored in read-option plays where RB James Cook and Allen play a two-man game in the backfield, and it's been highly successful.

Do the Patriots play so much dime defense against the Bills, or is the game plan adjusted to Buffalo's rushing success and the Pats missing personnel? Peppers is one of the NFL's best run-defending safeties, and if Dugger is limited, it takes another hybrid off the field who can hold up in the box. New England's available safeties are Dugger, Jalen Mills, LB/S Marte Mapu, Adrian Phillips, and versatile DB Myles Bryant, who will play some safety. We'll monitor the chess match closely as the Patriots try to beat Allen for the second time this season.

As for the Patriots offense, tight end Hunter Henry made the trip to Buffalo but will miss his second-straight game due to a knee injury. Henry was injured in the fourth quarter against Kansas City on a low hit to the knee by Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed. The veteran tight end caught three touchdowns in his last two games with QB Bailey Zappe, so his absence is a blow for an offense that's also missing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (IR).

Without Henry last week, the Patriots leaned on tight ends Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown. Gesicki mainly played detached from the formation with an 11-yard touchdown catch, while Brown contributed a 20-yard explosive play up the seam. The Pats also have practice-squad elevation Matt Sokol active. Sokol played ten snaps last week, all as a run blocker. The Patriots expect to have a similar snap distribution at tight end.

At wide receiver, the Patriots officially placed JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season after 11 games. New England also downgraded rookie Kayshon Boutte (illness) to out on Saturday. The Patriots four active receivers are DeVante Parker, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Reagor.

Along the offensive line, Trent Brown is officially inactive amidst uncertainty about his future with the team. Backup Vederian Lowe will likely start at left tackle. Brown's effort and effectiveness vs. the Broncos were fair to question on several plays. He was removed from the injury report on Friday, with an illness limiting him throughout the week. From this perspective, this is more performance-based than an injury-related inactive. The Pats have practice-squad elevation Andrew Stueber backing up Lowe. New England's projected starting offensive line is LT Vederian Lowe, LG Atonio Mafi, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu.

Lastly, special teams get a boost with the return of captain Matthew Slater. Slater sat out last week due to a hamstring injury, and the Pats had two miscues in punt coverage without him. Broncos returner Marvin Mims had a 52-yard return, and Slater's replacement at gunner, Chris Board, was called for a penalty that cost the Pats 19 yards of field position.

The Patriots are playing spoiler for the second consecutive week in Buffalo. The Bills (9-6) currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs, but four teams are on their heels at 8-7. Buffalo is in good shape as winners of three straight and four of its last five, but the playoffs aren't a done deal for the Bills. On the other hand, the Cowboys win over the Lions on Saturday night saw the Patriots leapfrog the Commanders for the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A loss for the Patriots would move them closer to securing a top-three draft pick.

The Patriots face the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Matthew Slater Inactive, Trent Brown Returns to the Lineup for Sunday Night Football in Denver

The Patriots will play their first game without their special teams ace since the 2017 season on Sunday night in Denver. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Officially Inactive as Wide Receiver Shuffling Continues vs. Chiefs 

A week after having a season-high 90 receiving yards, Smith-Schuster is inactive due to an ankle injury for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. 
news

Inactive Analysis: WR DeVante Parker Inactive, Patriots Dress Three Quarterbacks for Second Straight Game on Thursday Night 

The Patriots will be down three regulars at wide receivers with Parker (knee) a late scratch for New England on Thursday night vs. the Steelers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

Although signs point to Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots have all three quarterbacks active for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

The Patriots game-day roster is set for Sunday's matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a go on Sunday. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots will be shorthanded along the offensive line this week, while the rookie still can't crack the lineup despite injuries at wide receiver. 
news

Inactive Analysis: JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns, Tyquan Thornton Inactive as Patriots Ready for Showdown With Dolphins

Something had to give with seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Smith-Schuster returns after a two-game absence, with Thornton being the odd man out.
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots defense could get a boost on the edge with rookie Keion White (concussion) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle/toe) potentially returning to the lineup on Sunday. Plus, a look at the wide receiver and offensive line outlook. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will get a boost with a healthier interior offensive line and wide receiver group, while Jones will make his season debut on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three, List 16 Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Although the Patriots ruled out three players for Sunday's game against the Bills, TE Hunter Henry (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and has a chance to play. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade S Jabrill Peppers to Out, TE Hunter Henry Makes the Trip for Sunday's Game vs. Bills 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush.

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

New England Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor's opening kick return goes for 99-yard touchdown.

Patriots Players Offer up Their Go to Karaoke Songs

We asked Patriots players this week to name their go to Karaoke songs.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Bailey Zappe 1-on-1, Tales from the Tailgate

On this edition of Patriots All Access, Coach Belichick spotlights some of the key plays in the Christmas Eve victory over Denver.  Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Bailey Zappe, and meet the Zacharakis and Pappas family, who combine their love of football with their love of family. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: Buffalo Bills Preview and Broncos Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots victory against the Denver Broncos, and preview their week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising