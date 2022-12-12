Official website of the New England Patriots

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

Nelson Agholor's swift out route sets up 13-yard toe-tap catch

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

Wise's pressure earns Judon a sack of Colt McCoy

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Among Three Players Ruled Out for Monday Night vs. Cardinals

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

Belestrator: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals Playmakers

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

Mac Jones readies for blitz-happy Cardinals

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

The Patriots are healthier at tackle against a blitz-happy Cardinals defense.

Dec 12, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2022_InactiveAnalysis (10)

A short-handed Patriots offense will need to keep pace with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Monday night's clash against the Cardinals.

New England already ruled out wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), OT Isaiah Wynn (foot), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) before traveling to Arizona on Saturday. And, as expected, running back Damien Harris is also inactive for the second consecutive game due to a thigh injury. Rounding out the game-day inactives are DB Joshuah Bledsoe, LB Cameron McGrone, and DT Sam Roberts.

On a positive note, the Patriots will have offensive lineman Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf/back). After listing both players as questionable, they're officially active, meaning Cajuste will return to the lineup after sitting out last week's loss to the Bills.

Anticipating a heavy pressure plan from an aggressive Cardinals defense that ranks third in blitz rate, the Pats offensive line should have arguably its best five-man combination to protect quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night.

Here's the estimated starting offensive line: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, and RT Yodny Cajuste. If Brown or Cajuste can't play the whole game, expect Connor McDermott to get some run at offensive tackle.

The Patriots have their ideal starting five along the O-Line, but Jones needs another quick outlet to beat the blitz without Meyers. New England could rely on running back Rhamondre Stevenson out of the backfield to provide a "hot" route for Mac or may look for the tight ends and wideout Kendrick Bourne in a Meyers-like role over the middle. Regardless of who is that immediate option to beat the blitz, Jones will need that safety valve to handle the pressure.

There's also the school of thought that Jones could attack single coverage and fewer defenders in the backend when the Cardinals send pressure by taking shots downfield. As the Pats quarterback told Patriots.com earlier this week, the key to beating the blitz is taking the space the defense gives you.

"You just got to go through your reads and take it. Whatever they give you, you take it. If they give you the deep ball, take it, they give you the short, take it," Jones said on Thursday.

Despite pressuring the quarterback with sheer numbers at a high rate, the Cardinals pass defense ranks 25th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric because it has struggled to cover and is without starting cornerback Byron Murphy on Monday night.

If the Patriots can keep Jones clean long enough to exploit the holes in Arizona's secondary, there will be open space against an aggressive Cardinals defense.

For Bill Belichick's defense, there aren't any unexpected inactives, with starting corner Jalen Mills already ruled out before Monday night's game.

The Pats secondary will likely have a similar look as it did against the Bills, where the rookie Joneses played a larger role. Third-round pick Marcus Jones set a new career-high with 34 defensive snaps last week, while fourth-rounder Jack Jones played 57 snaps, his second-most in a game in his first season.

Although he was elevated from the practice squad on Monday, second-year linebacker Cameron McGrone is inactive. Fellow practice squad call-up Jamie Collins is active and will appear in his second game of the season. Our best guess on McGrone is that one of the Pats regulars at linebacker is dealing with something making them a game-time decision, so McGrone was elevated as insurance in case that player couldn't play.

With the team needing a win in primetime, Belichick's plan against Murray's elusiveness and instant acceleration could include more speed at the linebacker level, with Collins setting the edge.

The Patriots will face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET on Monday night.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

The long-anticipated debut for McGrone is finally here.

news

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 14 vs. Cardinals

For the third straight week, the New England Patriots (-1.5) are on primetime, this time to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Here are four bets we'll be keeping an eye on throughout the matchup.

news

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Among Three Players Ruled Out for Monday Night vs. Cardinals

The Patriots will be down three key contributors in Arizona.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

The writers of Patriots.com take measure of the Patriots first of two west coast games as they face the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

The Patriots head on the road for a matchup against the Cardinals on Monday night.

news

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

A collection of Patriots are cracking the top-10 in Pro Bowl voting at their respective positions.

news

7 Takeaways from Logan Mankins' appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Logan Mankins joined the Pats from the Past podcast and shared some great stories from his time with the Patriots.

news

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

The Patriots offense continues to struggle as we hit the stretch drive.

news

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

The Patriots will avoid their fourth-straight game on national television according to schedule changes announced by the NFL.

news

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Frustrations boiled over for the Patriots offense in a 24-10 loss to the Bills.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

The Bills controlled play once again in an 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 14 vs. Cardinals

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones intercepts a pass from Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy.

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fumbles away the ball and New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan returns it for a scoop-and-score touchdown.

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Patriots running back Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard gain against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle of the field to tight end Hunter Henry to set up an end-of-half field goal attempt.

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal trims the Patriots' deficit to the Arizona Cardinals to three headed into halftime of 'Monday Night Football'.

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

New England Patriots rookie running back Kevin Harris' takes his seventh career carry and goes for a 14-yard touchdown.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising