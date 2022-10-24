Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will officially return to the lineup on Monday night against the Bears following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

With Jones active for the Patriots in Week 7, he will likely start, but several reports indicate that rookie Bailey Zappe could also take snaps. The second-year quarterback suffered a severe high-ankle sprain in New England's loss to the Ravens in Week 3, causing him to miss the last three games where Zappe led the Patriots to a 2-1 record.

Although the offense was very efficient with Zappe, there was never a doubt internally about who was the starting quarterback once Jones was fully healthy. However, Mac is not yet fully healed from his injury, and how the Pats divvy up QB responsibilities remains a mystery.

Assuming Jones starts, New England's coaching staff is focused on finding a middle ground between the aggressive approach the offense had in the first three games of the season and the play-calling script the Pats ran with Zappe over the last two games.

The goal is for the Patriots to still incorporate more play-action passing and shorter passes, as they did with Zappe while recapturing the downfield element they had with Jones. By making the system more QB-friendly, the hope is that the Mac-led offense will still have an explosive gear as it did to start the season but cut down on the high number of turnovers.

Clearly, turning the ball over eight times in three games wasn't a winning formula for the Patriots before Jones's injury, so the schemes that made the offense less turnover-prone with the rookie will remain. But so should the deep passing success they had with Mac under center.