Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Postgame Press Conferences Mon Oct 24 - 11:10 PM | Tue Oct 25 - 12:45 AM

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

Justin Fields has nowhere to throw, run or hide as Judon closes in for Pats sack

Mac Jones easily pinpoints Hunter Henry for 12-yard gain to close first quarter

Jack Jones diagnoses Bears' toss call perfectly for TFL

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

The Patriots quarterback will return after missing the last three games.

Oct 24, 2022 at 06:57 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2022_InactiveAnalysis (5)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will officially return to the lineup on Monday night against the Bears following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

With Jones active for the Patriots in Week 7, he will likely start, but several reports indicate that rookie Bailey Zappe could also take snaps. The second-year quarterback suffered a severe high-ankle sprain in New England's loss to the Ravens in Week 3, causing him to miss the last three games where Zappe led the Patriots to a 2-1 record.

Although the offense was very efficient with Zappe, there was never a doubt internally about who was the starting quarterback once Jones was fully healthy. However, Mac is not yet fully healed from his injury, and how the Pats divvy up QB responsibilities remains a mystery.

Assuming Jones starts, New England's coaching staff is focused on finding a middle ground between the aggressive approach the offense had in the first three games of the season and the play-calling script the Pats ran with Zappe over the last two games.

The goal is for the Patriots to still incorporate more play-action passing and shorter passes, as they did with Zappe while recapturing the downfield element they had with Jones. By making the system more QB-friendly, the hope is that the Mac-led offense will still have an explosive gear as it did to start the season but cut down on the high number of turnovers.

Clearly, turning the ball over eight times in three games wasn't a winning formula for the Patriots before Jones's injury, so the schemes that made the offense less turnover-prone with the rookie will remain. But so should the deep passing success they had with Mac under center.

If the Pats can find the right balance between the two styles, the offense has immense potential.

Although Jones is active and is expected to play on Monday night, the Patriots are missing several key pieces due to injury against the Bears. Top interior pass-rusher Christian Barmore (knee), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), edge rusher Josh Uche (hamstring), and starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) are all inactive for tonight's game.

Wynn's injury is the main reason he's inactive, but a subplot is that he might've been replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Marcus Cannon. Wynn has allowed a team-high 13 quarterback pressures and has been called for eight penalties this season. Even if he were healthy, the fifth-year tackle would've liked split time with Cannon. The Patriots will have G/C James Ferentz, rookie G Chasen Hines, and practice squad elevation Bill Murray as backups along the offensive line.

Without Barmore, expect rookie interior rusher Sam Roberts to step into the second-year standouts role in the third-down pass-rush package. Daniel Ekuale will be a bigger contributor as well. Plus, the team gets run-stopper Lawrence Guy back after a three-week absence due to a shoulder injury.

New England's wide receiver depth takes a hit without Bourne. However, Nelson Agholor (hamstring) returns to the lineup after missing last week's game. Rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton will also play a significant role alongside DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers.

The Patriots and Bears will kick off at 8:15 pm ET on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

The veteran linebacker will make his season debut.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 7 vs. Bears

New England enters the primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears as eight-point home favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

news

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

The Patriots will face former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the second-straight season.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

The Patriots hope to have their starting QB back on Monday night.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

The Patriots quarterback could make his third career start on Monday night vs. the Bears.

news

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

After rostering a fullback for over two decades, the Patriots are moving in a different direction this season.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are wondering about the quarterback situation, personnel usage and the return of the throwback uniforms.

news

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe's strong play may give Bill Belichick a choice to make when Mac Jones is ready to return.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

The Patriots rookie quarterback's decision-making and processing speed impress once again.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

The Patriots cruised to a win in Cleveland to even their record at 3-3.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bears

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon ravages Bears' pass protection en route to second sack of Fields

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon ravages the Chicago Bears' pass protection en route to his second sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Richard Seymour Halftime Ceremony

Watch as former Patriot Richard Seymour is honored at halftime for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Can't-Miss Play: Parker Mosses Bears DB to catch Zappe's 43-yard bomb

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker Mosses a Chicago Bears defensive back to catch Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's 43-yard bomb.

Rhamondre Stevenson wins the race to the edge for a Pats' TD

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson wins the race to the edge and the end zone for a Pats' touchdown.

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has his pass tipped by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon into the clutches of Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant's clutches for an interception.

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a 30-yard touchdown connection that electrifies the Patriot faithful.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising