Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Bills

Check out a cool infographic highlighting the top players and stats from the Patriots 40-32 win over the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, September 20, 2015.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Sep 21, 2015 at 10:33 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
Latest News
Presented by
Trending Video
Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1
Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Falcons and look back at the dominant performance against Cleveland. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Trent Brown.
In Case You Missed It
Presented by