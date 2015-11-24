Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Buffalo Bills

Check out an infographic breaking down important stats from the Patriots 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?
Nov 24, 2015 at 07:00 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
Latest News
Presented by
Trending Video
In Case You Missed It
Presented by