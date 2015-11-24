Official website of the New England Patriots

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Buffalo Bills

Check out an infographic breaking down important stats from the Patriots 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 24, 2015 at 07:00 AM
New England Patriots

20151123_infographic.jpg

View Infographic >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.

With a major divisional matchup on tap, the Patriots are preparing to see one of the league's newest dynamic receiving duos for a second time.

After 15 games it's clear the Patriots offense is in need of change.

Is the Patriots second-half offense sustainable moving forward?

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Get an inside look at the Patriots 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Matthew Slater 12/27: "Through it all we've kept fighting"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/27: "I have a lot of really good role models around me"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 12/27: "We've played a lot of good teams here down this final stretch"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.

Joe Judge 12/27: "Some of the best things Mac does doesn't show up on stat sheets"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Matt Patricia 12/27: "We obviously have to start better than that"

Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

