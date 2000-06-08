Injuries may lead to search

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick said last week that he and player personnel director Scott Pioli would be busy trying to fine tune the roster in the coming weeks leading to training camp.

Jun 07, 2000 at 10:00 PM

            Recent injuries to rookies Adrian Klemm and J.R. Redmond may make the Patriots brass even busier. Klemm, who suffered a knee injury on the final day of mimi-camp, is expected to miss training camp. The team's top draft pick was a strong possibility to start at tackle this season, as New England parted ways with both Bruce Armstrong and Zefross Moss, the two starting tackles in 1999.

Redmond's groin injury was much less serious. He had minor surgery, but he is expected to be ready at some point in the preseason. He is going to battle with Raymont Harris and Kevin Faulk for the starting running back spot. Here are the free agents available at both tackle and running back:

**Name****Position****Former Team**
Bruce ArmstrongTNew England
Jamie BrownTWashington
Lomas BrownTCleveland
Jeff BuckeyTSan Francisco
Jon ClarkTArizona
Ernest DyeTArizona
Paul GruberTTampa Bay
Josh KobdishTSan Francisco
Siupeli MalamalaTNY Jets
Zefross MossTNew England
Justin StrzelczykTPittsburgh
Matt WilligTSt. Louis
**Name****Position****Former Team**
Karim Abdul-JabbarRBCleveland
Terry AllenRBNew England
Eric BieniemyRBPhiladelphia
Gary BrownRBNY Giants
Stephen DavisRBWashington
Keith EliasRBIndianapolis
Greg HillRBDetroit
Leroy HoardRBMinnesota
LeShon JohnsonRBNY Giants
Amp LeeRBSt. Louis
Natrone MeansRBSan Diego
Bernie ParmaleeRBNY Jets
Ron RiversRBDetroit
Lamont WarrenRBNew England
