Injuries may lead to search

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick said last week that he and player personnel director Scott Pioli would be busy trying to fine tune the roster in the coming weeks leading to training camp.
Recent injuries to rookies Adrian Klemm and J.R. Redmond may make the Patriots brass even busier. Klemm, who suffered a knee injury on the final day of mimi-camp, is expected to miss training camp. The team's top draft pick was a strong possibility to start at tackle this season, as New England parted ways with both Bruce Armstrong and Zefross Moss, the two starting tackles in 1999.
Redmond's groin injury was much less serious. He had minor surgery, but he is expected to be ready at some point in the preseason. He is going to battle with Raymont Harris and Kevin Faulk for the starting running back spot. Here are the free agents available at both tackle and running back:
|**Name**
|**Position**
|**Former Team**
|Bruce Armstrong
|T
|New England
|Jamie Brown
|T
|Washington
|Lomas Brown
|T
|Cleveland
|Jeff Buckey
|T
|San Francisco
|Jon Clark
|T
|Arizona
|Ernest Dye
|T
|Arizona
|Paul Gruber
|T
|Tampa Bay
|Josh Kobdish
|T
|San Francisco
|Siupeli Malamala
|T
|NY Jets
|Zefross Moss
|T
|New England
|Justin Strzelczyk
|T
|Pittsburgh
|Matt Willig
|T
|St. Louis
|**Name**
|**Position**
|**Former Team**
|Karim Abdul-Jabbar
|RB
|Cleveland
|Terry Allen
|RB
|New England
|Eric Bieniemy
|RB
|Philadelphia
|Gary Brown
|RB
|NY Giants
|Stephen Davis
|RB
|Washington
|Keith Elias
|RB
|Indianapolis
|Greg Hill
|RB
|Detroit
|Leroy Hoard
|RB
|Minnesota
|LeShon Johnson
|RB
|NY Giants
|Amp Lee
|RB
|St. Louis
|Natrone Means
|RB
|San Diego
|Bernie Parmalee
|RB
|NY Jets
|Ron Rivers
|RB
|Detroit
|Lamont Warren
|RB
|New England