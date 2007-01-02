Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 11 - 11:58 PM

It's wait and see on Marty's job status

Jan 02, 2007 at 02:00 AM

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 2, 2007) -- As his San Diego Chargers rest up for a playoff run they hope will end with the franchise's first Super Bowl victory, it remains to be seen if that's how far coach Marty Schottenheimer needs to advance in order to keep his job.

While Philip Rivers' sore right foot and LaDainian Tomlinson's freshness after a sensational, record-setting season are the main concerns for the Chargers entering the playoffs, Schottenheimer's job status will at the very least be a sideshow.

That's even though no one is saying much about it.

Schottenheimer's relationship with general manager A.J. Smith has been icy for months. It got so rocky after Drew Brees was allowed to leave as a free agent in the offseason that team president Dean Spanos called them into his office on a Saturday and told them to start pulling in the same direction.

That relationship doesn't appear to have thawed much even though the Chargers went an NFL-best 14-2 and wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

When the topic of Schottenheimer's future came up, the coach, whose contract runs through next season, replied: "You're asking the wrong guy."

Smith isn't tipping his hand on what recommendation he'll make to Spanos once the season ends.

"We make all our decisions at the end of the year," Smith said. "All the coaches, everybody."

The pressure could be on Schottenheimer, who said these Chargers -- with nine Pro Bowlers, including league MVP front-runner Tomlinson -- are the most-balanced of the 13 teams he's taken to the playoffs.

Although Schottenheimer joined an exclusive club with his 200th regular-season victory Dec. 31, his playoff record is an unsightly 5-12. He has a five-game losing streak dating to 1993 and his teams have been one-and-done eight times.

Schottenheimer said there haven't been any discussions regarding a contract extension.

"I don't think there should be," said Schottenheimer, who has coached the Chargers to 35 victories and two AFC West titles in the last three seasons. "Absolutely not. We've got work to do. Let's not put the cart in front of the horse."

Schottenheimer was reminded that Smith has extended the contracts of several players, some during the season.

"But they weren't 63 years old," the coach said with a chuckle.

The most either man will say about their relationship is that it's fine.

Schottenheimer said he hasn't had any conversations about his job performance with Smith during the last six months.

"Nor do I think there needs to be at this point in time," Schottenheimer said. "There's a place and time for everything. Right now for us it's trying to get where we can win three more games."

All Smith would say about his relationship with Schottenheimer was, "Everything is fine."

Asked if they communicate regularly, he said: "I answered your question. That's all I've got to say about it."

One thing Schottenheimer does know is that having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs doesn't assure a thing beyond a first-round bye and at least one home game.

Schottenheimer has had the AFC's No. 1 seed three times before, dating to 1986 with the Cleveland Browns, and is still trying to get to his first Super Bowl.

That year, his Browns made it to the AFC Championship Game before John Elway pulled off "The Drive" and got the Denver Broncos into the Super Bowl.

In 1995 and '97, Schottenheimer's Kansas City Chiefs had the No. 1 seed and were upset in their opening game both times.

The Chargers go into the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak.

"The important thing, I think, and Pittsburgh a year ago would have proved it, you have to be playing well as you go into it," Schottenheimer said. "Then there's no doubt or uncertainty. You feel good about what you've been doing."

While Pittsburgh had to play all its games on the road as the No. 6 seed en route to its Super Bowl victory, the Chargers will be starting out at home, where they went 8-0 for the first time.

"I know this -- I would rather play at home," Schottenheimer said. "You have a routine and you have an opportunity to go about your business the way you have."

The players were off Monday and Tuesday and will have short practices Wednesday through Friday.

Schottenheimer said an MRI on Rivers' sprained right foot showed no structural damage. He was hurt in the team's 27-20 win against Arizona in which he threw two touchdown passes.

The Chargers' first opponent will be New England, the New York Jets or the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

According to a poll of NFL execs, coaches and players, the Patriots have two of the best cornerbacks in the game.
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising