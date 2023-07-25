Ja'Whaun Bentley Shares Message With Patriots Teammates on Veteran Report Day

"He's a signal caller, obviously taking a bigger role in the communication defensively without Devin [McCourty]. He did that anyway, but he's stepped that up even a little bit more. Somebody has to be the decision-maker defensively, so now it's fallen a little bit more to him in certain situations. On and off the field, he's a great worker, a leader, a very positive voice, a communicator on defense, and a good football player."

After a standout 2022 season where Bentley ranked eighth in Pro Football Focus's grading a month inside linebackers, the Patriots rewarded him with a two-year contract extension. As he heads into his sixth season, Bentley, who has worn the green dot as the primary front-seven play-caller before, will now shoulder more responsibility with McCourty retiring.

"I wouldn't blow it out of proportion too much," Bentley said of being the primary defensive signal-caller. "I've been communicating a lot, especially with the front seven. But as far as having the mic (in my helmet), I've worn the mic every now and then the past few years, too, so it's not foreign territory."

According to teammate Matthew Slater, Bentley addressed the team on Tuesday morning, another sign that the sixth-year pro is emerging into a leader in New England's locker room. The Patriots linebacker's message was simple.

"You've got to focus on what matters at the moment. Obviously, there's going to be a lot of stuff going on — speaking on the past, speaking on the future — but none of that matters. You've just got to be where your feet are, and that's pretty much my message at all times," said Bentley.

A few other key talking points from Belichick's first press conference of the summer were about second-year CB Jack Jones's availability and veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy's status. Jones was arrested last month on gun charges at Logan Airport, while Guy reportedly held out of mandatory minicamp due to a contract dispute.

Although Belichick wouldn't comment on Jones's ongoing legal situation, the Patriots head coach confirmed that Jones will practice with his teammates starting Wednesday.

From a football perspective, Jones had a standout spring where he made multiple impressive plays on the ball, manning the outside cornerback spot opposite first-round pick Christian Gonzalez. The young CB duo has the individual talent to elevate the defense, and their consistency to hold down their positions gives the Pats great depth and flexibility at slot corner and safety to spin the dial in the backend to confuse opposing quarterbacks.

As for Guy, ESPN's Mike Reiss is reporting that the run-stuffing defensive end reported to the facility on Tuesday, seemingly ending any speculation that he'd extend his holdout into the summer.

The Patriots season might hinge on their new-look offense under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien bouncing back. However, the Pats have a potential top unit on paper that can carry over positive momentum from a year ago on the defensive side of the ball.