Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense.

Apr 12, 2022 at 02:59 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Jabrill Peppers has been a Patriot for less than two weeks but he didn't need to be around long to know the kind of organization he was joining. His time with the Giants under head coach Joe Judge gave him an idea of how things run under Bill Belichick in New England.

He learned a lot about the Patriots framework last summer when he and his Giants teammates were in Foxborough for joint practices ahead of their preseason game.

"We kind of knew everything being that Joe coached there for so long and he already gave us the rundown," said Peppers, who spoke to the media via video call Tuesday afternoon. "The one thing that stood out to me was the condition those guys were in so early and how disciplined they handled things. You could tell those guys were coached really well."

The safety signed a one-year deal to join a crowded safety room that includes the likes of Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. Peppers' play style is closer to that of Phillips and Dugger, and he explained how those similarities can be beneficial for the defense.

"Both [Phillips and Dugger] have done a fantastic job in this league," Peppers said. "I just want to be another asset they can move around and disguise looks and do different things. It's great to have guys with similar skill sets because you can confuse opposing coaches and quarterbacks. Playing for Bill and knowing his understanding of the game the moment I had the opportunity to come and play I definitely wanted to jump at it.

"Me wanting to play for Bill overall was just the culture. They like a three-safety look and I'm already familiar with the system and I thought it was a no brainer."

Peppers' 2021 season was cut short due to a torn ACL suffered in October, but he said he is progressing nicely from surgery and hasn't experienced any setbacks. He is still getting himself situated in his new surroundings but is anxious to get to work with Belichick.

"I'm just looking forward to learning," Peppers said. "I just want to pick [Belichick's] brain and see things how he sees it. Those things really stuck out to me. Playing for people who coached in this system made it a no-brainer. I'm sure there will be some changes I'll have to learn but overall the scheme is the scheme and I'm just excited to help these guys any way I can.

"I've always had a high regard for the Patriots so I came in knowing the expectations will be high."

