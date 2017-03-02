Jack Del Rio not in a sharing mood

The Patriots will travel to Mexico City next season to take on the Oakland Raiders. It will be the second straight year in Mexico for the Raiders, who defeated Houston 27-20 there last season, and coach Jack Del Rio was asked about what he learned from the experience.

"Quite a bit. We had a good post-op review as well. We're not going to share any of that with you or with Coach [Bill] Belichick," he said with a smile. "We loved the experience going down and playing in that environment was a great environment. We look forward to going down again."

While Del Rio enjoyed the experience, he did mention a change he would like the league to implement going forward.