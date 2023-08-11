Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 10 - 02:45 PM | Tue Aug 15 - 11:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/10

Bill Belichick 8/10: "Just a step in the process"

Zappe lofts 27-yard dime to leaping Tyquan Thornton

Daniel Ekuale overpowers Stroud for 13-yard sack

C.J. Stroud throws interception to Mills on QB's second pass of preseason

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

Training Camp Recap: The Patriots Defense Continues to Dominate

Seven Takeaways From the Third Week of Training Camp for the Patriots

Day 12 Blogservations: Preparations for Texans taking shape

Analysis: Patriots Reunite With Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Trey Flowers

Patriots Mailbag: Training Camp Studs, O-Line Concerns as Preseason Arrives

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played college football at Hawaii, opened up about the devastating wildfires ravaging the island of Maui and how Patriots fans can help.

Aug 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai suited up in New England's navy uniforms for the first time this season on Thursday night.

Just as important, perhaps, was what he wore to and from the first preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

"There's a big fire out there in Maui," Tavai said, dressed in his black Hawaii Football long-sleeve shirt after the Patriots' game against the Houston Texans. He and younger brother, Patriots defensive lineman Justus Tavai, both played for the Rainbow Warriors.

"I've had a lot of family and friends lose their homes in the fires. It's a big tragedy right now."

Wildfires have ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui since Tuesday, with much of the historic resort town of Lahaina burned to the ground.

As of Friday morning, at least 55 people have lost their lives. According to Hawaii Governor Josh Green, that toll is expected to rise with many still missing.

Thousands are now homeless and it will take billions of dollars to rebuild, according to state officials.

"A lot of people lost their lives and I'm just trying to bring awareness to it," Tavai said, offering a way for Patriots fans to offer aid in any way they can.

"There are a lot of GoFundMe pages. I'm trying to get a lot of donations for clothes, whatever I can get my hands on to send out there. As much as I can do, I'm gonna do. It's tough being out here and you're so far away from the islands. You can't do much but just pray. Right now it was just nice to be out there and play football because I got my mind of that."

Related Content

news

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

The newest New England Patriots podcast, hosted by Andre Norman, offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, David Andrews, and Jonathan Jones.
news

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

From new dining options to how you can get paid to park, here's everything to know ahead of the first New England Patriots preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after Training Camp practice on Sunday.
news

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

When the New England Patriots signed undrafted rookie free agent Justus Tavai this spring, his brother Jahlani got to break the news.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after practice on Monday.
news

Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

While most of his teammates were on vacation, New England Patriots tight end Scotty Washington was doing an internship with the UFC.
news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Attending one of the New England Patriots open practices? Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you arrive for training camp.
news

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

They may be scattered across the country, but after the passing of a loved one, 16 members of the Sheridan family made the trip to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday to watch Training Camp and be together.
news

David Andrews: 'Great to see success' from Luke Combs after attending Gillette Stadium concert

The New England Patriots captain remembers meeting the country music star when Combs was still playing in bars -- a long way from two sold out shows at Gillette Stadium.
news

First visit to Ron Burton Training Village felt familiar for Deatrich Wise Jr.

New England Patriots captain Deatrich Wise Jr. visited the Ron Burton Training Village for the first time on Monday after winning the prestigious Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2022.
news

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

In a private skills clinic hosted by NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, quarterback Mac Jones warmed up his arm for training camp with kids from the MetroWest YMCA.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Defense and Rookies in Preseason Opener

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

Breaking down three Patriots preseason debuts

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Best Moments from McCourty Twin Cast 

Night one of the McCourty TwinCast is in the books! But don't worry, they're just getting started. Join Devin, Jason and special guests August 19 at 8 ET when they do it again as the Patriots travel to Green Bay to battle the Packers in the second game of the 2023 preseason.

The Andre Norman Show with Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty shares stories about his career in New England and explains how having a large impact in the New England community motivated him to be the best person he could be for everyone supporting him. He also shares stories about his family and what Patriots nation meant to him.

Bill Belichick 8/11: "There are some things to work with here"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Jalen Mills 8/10: "We have been talking about building a foundation"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 8/10: "It was just nice to be out there"

Patriots ​linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising