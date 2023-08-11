Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

"There's a big fire out there in Maui," Tavai said, dressed in his black Hawaii Football long-sleeve shirt after the Patriots' game against the Houston Texans. He and younger brother, Patriots defensive lineman Justus Tavai, both played for the Rainbow Warriors.

"I've had a lot of family and friends lose their homes in the fires. It's a big tragedy right now."

Wildfires have ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui since Tuesday, with much of the historic resort town of Lahaina burned to the ground.

As of Friday morning, at least 55 people have lost their lives. According to Hawaii Governor Josh Green, that toll is expected to rise with many still missing.

Thousands are now homeless and it will take billions of dollars to rebuild, according to state officials.

"A lot of people lost their lives and I'm just trying to bring awareness to it," Tavai said, offering a way for Patriots fans to offer aid in any way they can.