Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai suited up in New England's navy uniforms for the first time this season on Thursday night.
Just as important, perhaps, was what he wore to and from the first preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
"There's a big fire out there in Maui," Tavai said, dressed in his black Hawaii Football long-sleeve shirt after the Patriots' game against the Houston Texans. He and younger brother, Patriots defensive lineman Justus Tavai, both played for the Rainbow Warriors.
"I've had a lot of family and friends lose their homes in the fires. It's a big tragedy right now."
Wildfires have ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui since Tuesday, with much of the historic resort town of Lahaina burned to the ground.
As of Friday morning, at least 55 people have lost their lives. According to Hawaii Governor Josh Green, that toll is expected to rise with many still missing.
Thousands are now homeless and it will take billions of dollars to rebuild, according to state officials.
"A lot of people lost their lives and I'm just trying to bring awareness to it," Tavai said, offering a way for Patriots fans to offer aid in any way they can.
"There are a lot of GoFundMe pages. I'm trying to get a lot of donations for clothes, whatever I can get my hands on to send out there. As much as I can do, I'm gonna do. It's tough being out here and you're so far away from the islands. You can't do much but just pray. Right now it was just nice to be out there and play football because I got my mind of that."