James White balances challenging offseason

More importantly, White praised the Patriots organization and the conversations that were had in the wake of George Floyd's death and the protests for change that it sparked.

"I think everybody's trying to speak out a little bit more, a lot more people getting more comfortable, letting everybody know how they feel," said White. "And I think that's important and I know some people might not understand that racism and things of that nature still exist, but it does.

"A lot of the guys on the team have been working actively in the community – guys like Devin and Jason McCourty, Matt Slater – they have been going out to try and get laws changed to help the youth and things of that nature. They've always showed a great example of what should be done and how things should be done to make positive change in the world. It's good to have that veteran leadership and the leadership of Mr. Kraft. When you walk into the building you learn the outreach they try to make in the community and trying to make positive change. You learn from day one, as soon as you step in."

White passed along the message he took from Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, who spoke to the team last week.

"[E]ducate people, educate yourself, so the world has a better understanding so that we can make change in a positive light," relayed White. "It's not going to change one day just because of protests for two days. We have to actively go out and speak to governors, politicians, all those people so they can hear our voices so things can change as soon as possible because it needs to happen."

Despite so many challenges this offseason, White said the team continued to do their best when it came to focusing on football.