Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 05:14 PM

James White balances challenging offseason

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-james-white-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

James White checked in with the media on Thursday as the team prepared to wrap up their offseason team activities which have all been held virtually this year with no on-field work. White and his teammates aren't expected in Foxboro until training camp is scheduled to start, which has provided a new set of challenges this spring.

"I think it's going to be challenging for everybody, not just the younger guys," said White. "Just not being together. We usually have two-and-a-half months of working together and forming that camaraderie, forming those relationships. We're just kind of going to get thrown in the fire a little bit. So you have to come in, study your plays, be in condition so we can limit the amount of mistakes. At the snap of a finger you'll be playing a game, so it will be challenging for everybody across the league and we'll see who can face that adversity. We just have to make the most out of it."

The seventh-year running back acknowledged everyone was doing their own thing to stay in shape and that they'll just have to be prepared to be thrown into the proverbial fire of training camp.

"It's going to be tough those first few days in camp or whenever we start no matter how much you're doing because it's going to be a little bit different once everything's kind of flying around and your coaches are yelling and screaming and all things of that nature," said White. "It will be an adjustment. You just have to be in the best shape possible so whenever we get back out there you're ready to go."

More importantly, White praised the Patriots organization and the conversations that were had in the wake of George Floyd's death and the protests for change that it sparked.

"I think everybody's trying to speak out a little bit more, a lot more people getting more comfortable, letting everybody know how they feel," said White. "And I think that's important and I know some people might not understand that racism and things of that nature still exist, but it does.

"A lot of the guys on the team have been working actively in the community – guys like Devin and Jason McCourty, Matt Slater – they have been going out to try and get laws changed to help the youth and things of that nature. They've always showed a great example of what should be done and how things should be done to make positive change in the world. It's good to have that veteran leadership and the leadership of Mr. Kraft. When you walk into the building you learn the outreach they try to make in the community and trying to make positive change. You learn from day one, as soon as you step in."

White passed along the message he took from Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, who spoke to the team last week.

"[E]ducate people, educate yourself, so the world has a better understanding so that we can make change in a positive light," relayed White. "It's not going to change one day just because of protests for two days. We have to actively go out and speak to governors, politicians, all those people so they can hear our voices so things can change as soon as possible because it needs to happen."

Despite so many challenges this offseason, White said the team continued to do their best when it came to focusing on football.

"Coaches are challenging us the best that they could to tap in and learn new information," said White. "I think everybody made the most of the situation that was put in front of us. There's a lot of stuff going on in the world, but during that time with football, everybody was locked in and we spoke on situations that were going on in the world as a team so everybody has a better understanding of the problem."

Related Content

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2
news

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Second-year running back Damien Harris is leaning on his veteran teammates as he prepares for 2020.
Bentley looking to seize opportunity
news

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Third-year linebacker ready to step into a leadership role for Patriots defense.
Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees
news

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Andre Tippett is among 10 players with Patriots ties to earn a spot on the ballot for the 2021 class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers
news

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Eight veteran free agent signings get their numbers.
Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).
news

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Who were the five best players Willie McGinest played with in his NFL career? What was Ty Law's best attribute? How did Richard Seymour resemble The Hulk?
Williams looking to break through in Year 2
news

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Second-year cornerback Joejuan Williams is competing for playing time in a crowded secondary.
20 Burning Patriots roster questions
news

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

With an unprecedented offseason now in the rearview mirror, here's what this spring's roster building has left us pondering.
Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display
news

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn hopes his injury problems are in the past.
Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session
news

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

The Defensive Player of the Year breaks down his 2019 film and shares insight on his game with Brian Baldinger.
NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols
news

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

League proceeding toward on-time start for training camps.
Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency
news

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

The second-year player is taking a detailed approach to both the physical and mental sides of the game this offseason.

Latest News

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

