Jarrett escapes serious injury in car wreck

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Dwayne Jarrett escaped serious injury after being involved in a car accident. Jarrett's agent, Darin Morgan, said Jarrett's car was rear-ended the night of June 20 on Interstate 77 near Charlotte.

Jun 21, 2007 at 04:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 21, 2007) -- Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Dwayne Jarrett escaped serious injury after being involved in a car accident.

Jarrett's agent, Darin Morgan, said Jarrett's car was rear-ended the night of June 20 on Interstate 77 near Charlotte. Jarrett, who walked away from the accident, was checked out June 21 by team doctors.

"It appears he has no serious injuries, just some bumps and bruises," Morgan said.

Jarrett, who starred at Southern California, was Carolina's second-round pick. He's expected to compete with Drew Carter for the starting receiver's job opposite Steve Smith.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots This Week: Dolphins Recap and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Miami Dolphins and preview the Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the show examines the real-life issues presented to the Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their important Week 18 matchup, and Captain Matthew Slater shares his wisdom on the situation. In addition, Bill Belichick spotlights Josh Allen's unique abilities on the Belestrator, and meet Marcus Bowden, Patriots fan and tailgater in any kind of weather.

Deatrich Wise 1/6: "We've prepared for this moment"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Hunter Henry 1/6: "We'll be ready to go"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday's atmosphere: "It's going to be emotional"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, January 6, 2023.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and they talk about the emotional week after Damar Hamlin's injury. Slater speaks about being appreciative and supportive in these trying times.

