Jarrett escapes serious injury in car wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 21, 2007) -- Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Dwayne Jarrett escaped serious injury after being involved in a car accident.
Jarrett's agent, Darin Morgan, said Jarrett's car was rear-ended the night of June 20 on Interstate 77 near Charlotte. Jarrett, who walked away from the accident, was checked out June 21 by team doctors.
"It appears he has no serious injuries, just some bumps and bruises," Morgan said.
Jarrett, who starred at Southern California, was Carolina's second-round pick. He's expected to compete with Drew Carter for the starting receiver's job opposite Steve Smith.