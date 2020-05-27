Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 04:26 PM

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-jason-mccourty-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

In one of their first moves of the offseason, the Patriots picked up a contract option on veteran cornerback Jason McCourty. Since being traded from Cleveland for a sixth-round pick, J-Mac has emerged as a versatile and valuable member of the Patriots talented secondary.

After a white-hot start to the 2019 season, McCourty suffered a groin injury near the midpoint in the schedule and it coincided with the team's lackluster finish and disappointing Wild Card Round loss.

However, the silver lining has been the opportunity to continue rehabbing at the stadium. That has allowed McCourty a semi-normal offseason.

"I'm one of the few guys that had an offseason injury that allows me to be in the building, so I've been able to still go about all my rehab and my things that I typically would do in the offseason," said McCourty on a video conference with reporters on Wednesday. "Obviously, it's different because it's not the same not having everybody there. We're not doing OTAs, so we're not practicing, but staying in shape for me has been relatively normal this offseason."

McCourty now re-enters the mix in a loaded defensive secondary that has a nice mix of veterans like reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and the recently-extended Patrick Chung. McCourty called Chung one of the smartest players on the defense.

"I mean, you talk about a guy who's been in the league for so long and also has been in the same defense for so long," said McCourty. "Pat is a guy that plays so many roles throughout our defense that you can ask him a question, almost about any position, from D-line stuff to linebackers to safeties, and he'll pretty much know the answer."

The veterans are helping to mentor a solid group of youngsters behind them. The Patriots made clear strides this offseason to keep their locker room strong, and by giving both McCourty brothers, Chung and Matthew Slater new contracts, they've maintained a reliable core.

"I feel like as an older guy, with Dev, myself, Chung, if all of us are able to learn multiple roles and do things, it kind of sets the standard in the room where we're all trying to be as versatile as possible," said McCourty.

Corners like J.C. Jackson and JoeJuan Williams should push for more significant roles this season, while second-round pick Kyle Dugger will have an experienced veteran core at safety to help groom him.

"[A]ll of those guys, being able to help them, whether it's questions about finance, questions about agents or any of those different things, to be able to be just a sounding board," said McCourty. "And then when we're out there competing, there's little things that experience teaches you. For me, being able to play for multiple organizations, coaches, there's tidbits that you can kind of take from everywhere, and those guys know that's one thing with me. Whatever the question or anything that I have to share, I'm going to do so. "

McCourty was disappointed that the team hadn't been able to gather but that they'll do their best to prepare and adjust as the NFL prepares to return.

"I think that's the part that sucks right now is we don't get a chance to – obviously, we have our virtual meetings – but you don't get a chance to be in the building, really get to know the new guys and catch up on what's gone on in the offseason and really kind of build that chemistry right now," lamented McCourty.

With uncertainty on the horizon, McCourty kept a short-term focus as the team prepares to usher in a new era.

"Obviously, with everything going on, it's been a process where there's nothing to rush back to because you can't see anything in the very near future," said McCourty. "There's no practice to look forward to, there's no minicamp to look forward to, so I'm feeling pretty good and just working every day to get better.

"There's always going to be something from one season to the next that's going to be a challenge, that's going to have change, that's going to force people to step up, force different roles on people. I think that's the unique thing about our league is each year is a new opportunity for anybody to step up and make something of themselves. "

Related Content

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2
news

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Second-year running back Damien Harris is leaning on his veteran teammates as he prepares for 2020.
Bentley looking to seize opportunity
news

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Third-year linebacker ready to step into a leadership role for Patriots defense.
Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees
news

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Andre Tippett is among 10 players with Patriots ties to earn a spot on the ballot for the 2021 class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers
news

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Eight veteran free agent signings get their numbers.
Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).
news

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Who were the five best players Willie McGinest played with in his NFL career? What was Ty Law's best attribute? How did Richard Seymour resemble The Hulk?
Williams looking to break through in Year 2
news

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Second-year cornerback Joejuan Williams is competing for playing time in a crowded secondary.
James White balances challenging offseason
news

James White balances challenging offseason

Pats veteran captain weighs in on being ready when training camp starts as the team wraps their spring with a focus on social justice.
20 Burning Patriots roster questions
news

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

With an unprecedented offseason now in the rearview mirror, here's what this spring's roster building has left us pondering.
Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display
news

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn hopes his injury problems are in the past.
Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session
news

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

The Defensive Player of the Year breaks down his 2019 film and shares insight on his game with Brian Baldinger.
NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols
news

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

League proceeding toward on-time start for training camps.
Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency
news

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

The second-year player is taking a detailed approach to both the physical and mental sides of the game this offseason.

Latest News

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Advertising