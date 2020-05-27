Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

"I feel like as an older guy, with Dev, myself, Chung, if all of us are able to learn multiple roles and do things, it kind of sets the standard in the room where we're all trying to be as versatile as possible," said McCourty.

Corners like J.C. Jackson and JoeJuan Williams should push for more significant roles this season, while second-round pick Kyle Dugger will have an experienced veteran core at safety to help groom him.

"[A]ll of those guys, being able to help them, whether it's questions about finance, questions about agents or any of those different things, to be able to be just a sounding board," said McCourty. "And then when we're out there competing, there's little things that experience teaches you. For me, being able to play for multiple organizations, coaches, there's tidbits that you can kind of take from everywhere, and those guys know that's one thing with me. Whatever the question or anything that I have to share, I'm going to do so. "

McCourty was disappointed that the team hadn't been able to gather but that they'll do their best to prepare and adjust as the NFL prepares to return.

"I think that's the part that sucks right now is we don't get a chance to – obviously, we have our virtual meetings – but you don't get a chance to be in the building, really get to know the new guys and catch up on what's gone on in the offseason and really kind of build that chemistry right now," lamented McCourty.

With uncertainty on the horizon, McCourty kept a short-term focus as the team prepares to usher in a new era.

"Obviously, with everything going on, it's been a process where there's nothing to rush back to because you can't see anything in the very near future," said McCourty. "There's no practice to look forward to, there's no minicamp to look forward to, so I'm feeling pretty good and just working every day to get better.