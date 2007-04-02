Official website of the New England Patriots

Jets announce signing of DE Bowens

Apr 02, 2007 at 04:00 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (April 2, 2007) -- The New York Jets officially announced the signing of defensive end David Bowens, and also waived wide receiver Phil Silva.

The Jets and Bowens reached an agreement on a three-year deal late March 27 night, agent Harold C. Lewis said. The contract is for $6.1 million, with an additional $2 million in incentives that could make it worth as much as $8.1 million.

Bowens, who spent the last six seasons with Miami, has 26 career sacks, including 18 in the last three years, and 168 total tackles in eight NFL seasons. He had five sacks for the Dolphins last year as a part-time player, and will likely serve as a pass-rush specialist for New York.

Silva, who caught 22 touchdown passes in four seasons at Division III Rowan University, was signed by the Jets to a reserve-future contract in February.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

