Jets announce signing of DE Bowens

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (April 2, 2007) -- The New York Jets officially announced the signing of defensive end David Bowens, and also waived wide receiver Phil Silva.

The Jets and Bowens reached an agreement on a three-year deal late March 27 night, agent Harold C. Lewis said. The contract is for $6.1 million, with an additional $2 million in incentives that could make it worth as much as $8.1 million.

Bowens, who spent the last six seasons with Miami, has 26 career sacks, including 18 in the last three years, and 168 total tackles in eight NFL seasons. He had five sacks for the Dolphins last year as a part-time player, and will likely serve as a pass-rush specialist for New York.