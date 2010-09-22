Official website of the New England Patriots

Jets' Edwards practices, will play following DWI arrest

Braylon Edwards practiced with the New York Jets Wednesday, a day after the star wide receiver was arrested for drunken driving.

Sep 22, 2010 at 07:30 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Braylon Edwards practiced with the New York Jets Wednesday, a day after the star wide receiver was arrested for drunken driving.

Edwards worked with the Jets' other wide receivers. General manager Mike Tannenbaum said Tuesday night that Edwards would be active but not start in the team's next game at Miami on Sunday night.

Tannenbaum added that it would be up to coach Rex Ryan to determine when Edwards will enter the game and how long he will play.

"Braylon's actions clearly come under the purview of the league's substance-abuse policy," Tannenbaum said Tuesday. "This is going to have to run its course through the legal system, and any discipline that occurs will be by the league under that program."

Edwards was arraigned on drunken-driving charges Tuesday after a breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit after he was stopped on Manhattan's West Side around 5 a.m., prosecutors said.

The Jets had few options in terms of discipline because of the rules of the collective-bargaining agreement. Any punishment they would dole out other than what the NFL eventually decides would violate the CBA.

That means the Jets couldn't suspend or deactivate Edwards without risking a violation. Keeping him active and not playing him could be perceived as punishment, also a violation.

Edwards was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and driving while impaired, a violation. He's due back in court Nov. 9. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

Edwards was released without bail in a case that could compound his legal troubles while he's on probation after a fracas in Cleveland last year. Edwards was traded from the Browns to the Jets two days later and fined a game check -- about $200,000.

Authorities said there were four other people in Edwards' sport-utility vehicle, and the Jets confirmed that starting left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson and defensive end Vernon Gholston were among them. Neither of those players was charged.

Tannenbaum said he and Ryan met with the two players and, based on their conversations, determined there was no punishment warranted.

It's the latest embarrassing incident for a team that was featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer and declared itself a true Super Bowl contender.

The Jets were investigated by the NFL last week for their treatment of a female reporter at a recent practice. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ruled that the Jets' conduct was unprofessional but there was no sexual harassment, and Johnson apologized to TV Azteca reporter Ines Sainz.

The league also said it would implement a training program -- underwritten by Johnson -- for all 32 teams on proper conduct in the workplace.

"They're really two separate issues, and we're really disappointed at what happened yesterday with Braylon," Tannenbaum said. "We're going to hold him accountable for what happened. As for last week, it's something we can all learn from, and we're looking forward to working with the league in creating an educational and awareness program."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

