Jets: Muhammad Wilkerson Conference Call Transcript

MW:** It's just a lot of little things that we are messing up out there as players and we have to get those corrected. Like I said, mental mistakes. If we get those things fixed, then I think we'll be better.

Q: What has been the key to your first down defense?

MW: Everybody is just doing their job. If we keep doing that we will have a positive outcome rather than any negatives.

Q: But is it something mentally where you guys say, 'OK, let's get them in a long-yardage situation?'

MW: I have to say guys are doing their jobs. Whether it's second-and-short or somebody is making a tackle for loss or it's a batted ball or we're making them [convert] a third-and-long, it's just guys making plays and guys doing their job.

Q: What was the key to controlling the Patriots offense in the first game and what do you have to do this time around?

MW: The key was executing the game plan. Whatever play was being called, guys were going out there and doing their job. Lining up where they are supposed to be and being in the right gap. If we do that, and in the backend everybody keeps their eyes on their man and [does] their assignment, I think we'll be fine.

Q: How difficult is it to confuse a veteran quarterback like Tom Brady? He has seen pretty much everything, is there anything you can do to get him flustered?

MW: You can't use the same disguises and you can't keep bringing pressure because at the end of the day those guys have played too over there and they have coaches, so they're going to make adjustments when you want to blitz if you don't do a good job of disguising.

Q: How important is this game to you right now, because you are starting a tough three-game stretch this week with the Bengals and Saints following the Patriots game?

MW: This game and every game is important, not just because it is the Patriots and not because it is a division opponent. Every game is just as important as this one.

Q: You mentioned the little mental mistakes earlier, and they have added up to big losses. Is it frustrating to be making presumably the same mistakes?