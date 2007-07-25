Official website of the New England Patriots

Jets sign second-round pick LB Harris

Linebacker David Harris, the Jets' second-round pick, signed a four-year contract with New York. The 6-foot-2, 243-pound Harris was the 47th overall pick and is expected to add depth to the Jets' linebacking corps.

Jul 25, 2007 at 03:45 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (July 25, 2007) -- Linebacker David Harris, the Jets' second-round pick, signed a four-year contract with New York.

The 6-foot-2, 243-pound Harris was the 47th overall pick and is expected to add depth to the Jets' linebacking corps. The signing came two days before the Jets open training camp.

"It's a four-year deal and David is thrilled to be in camp on time," agent Jim Ivler said.

Harris finished his college career with 196 tackles, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was also a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

The Jets moved up in the second round in April by acquiring Green Bay's pick and pounced on Harris. The Michigan linebacker was a tackling machine who could make a push to be a starter beside Jonathan Vilma at inside linebacker in New York's 3-4 defense.

"I've really liked his inherent leadership, his presence and I thought he was very fluid in the passing game in seven-on-sevens and things like that," coach Eric Mangini said of Harris during rookie minicamp. "The person we researched is the person who's here."

New York has signed three of its four draft picks -- Harris, offensive lineman Jacob Bender and wide receiver Chansi Stuckey -- with first-rounder Darrelle Revis, a cornerback from Pittsburgh, the only one unsigned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

