Jimmy Garoppolo, Bryan Stork run football clinic for AccesSportAmerica

In his second year volunteering for the event, Jimmy spoke to the participants and said he was excited by what he saw on the field.

"We had a great time. [There was] some impressive throwing out there today ... We love coming out here with you guys," Jimmy said. "It's a really cool atmosphere, and it's a great thing we've got going on."

Bryan said he saw "some good cannons" during passing drills. More than talent, he said being able to see the students having fun was rewarding.

"It's a lot of fun to see all of the smiles on the kids' faces and just watch them be happy and get out of school or whatever they're doing and have a good time with us. It's a lot of fun," Bryan said.