Jimmy Garoppolo: Day 1 Training Camp Transcript 7/28

Q: So how did day one of training camp go for you?

JG: It was pretty good. You know, a lot of the guys out there [are] competing and everything. We don't have the pads on yet, so we're not in full swing, but things are moving pretty well.

Q: How does your mindset change knowing that you are the starting quarterback for day one?

JG: Nothing has really changed. When they put me in for the reps I'm in for I'll go out there, do my best and do whatever the coaches ask. But my mindset is basically the same.

Q: Is Tom [Brady] giving you anymore advice than usual knowing that you're starting?

JG: Not much has changed. We just go about our business. Coaches coach us and we just go out there and play.

Q: What do you hope to get from Tom before you're no longer able to practice with him?

JG: I'm just trying to go out there and get my game right, trying to get the offense ready as much as we can. We've got a long way to go. Training camp is a grind, but we got to get through it.

Q: Jimmy, yesterday Matthew Slater said you've been preparing for this opportunity since the day you came into the league, so how excited, how ready are you?

JG: Very excited. He's right. That's why we play the game. We play to get out there and get your opportunity and when it comes you've got to be ready for it.

Q: I know it's Coach [Bill Belichick's] call, but do you think it's better if in preseason game one you're the starter, or does Tom deserve to be starter?

JG: Can't worry about that. It's not my call anyways.

Q: Will you be sharper if you're playing with the ones?

JG: I'll do my best either way.

Q: Speaking of the ones, Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], Martellus Bennett, what's it like getting to throw to those receivers like that?

JG: It's awesome. It makes my job a whole lot easier that's for sure. There are some big - bodied guys out there. Martellus had a nice catch today; Gronk had a couple [of] nice ones, so when you have guys like that it always makes throwing a lot easier.

Q: It's a unique situation knowing you'll have that finite window to play those first four games. How much of an opportunity is this for you – for the job you ultimately want down the road?

JG: Yeah, it's a great opportunity just like you said. You have to go out there and take advantage of it. You don't get many opportunities in this league, you might only get one, so you've got to make the best of it.

Q: Does it make you more nervous, or calm, or excited to know you'll be doing it?

JG: Excited, man. I'm excited for Week One.

Q: Josh [McDaniels] said yesterday that he's going to take advantage of some of your strengths. Do you expect some looks where you can move around a little bit more and be athletic?

JG: We really haven't gotten into that. It's the first day out here, so implementing the offense as we usually do and whatever they ask me to do I'll do to the best of my ability.

Q: How much more comfortable are you here now in your third training camp?

JG: Compared to last year and rookie year? Compared to rookie year it's not even close. But that just comes with experience, though. Three years in the same offense, same team, same organization you just get used to things and things come more naturally to you.

Q: Did last camp's feeling of limbo, about starting or not starting the first four games, help you with this process to be the starter?

JG: Yeah, I mean, like I said before, my mindset hasn't changed at all. Even rookie year compared to this year, my mindset is still the same. I'm trying to get out there, take advantage of my opportunities and play to the best of my abilities.

Q: Do you get the sense that the guys are pretty confident in you, and that you're ready for this?

JG: Yeah. It's the first day of training camp so we've got a long way to go still. We're just building and grinding it out.

Q: Did you hear the fans today? Were they [cheering] a little extra for you? Did you notice?

JG: I love coming out here to these fans. It makes practice so much better. It's just exciting, makes everyone compete harder and makes for a fun atmosphere.

Q: Do you think they'll finally learn how to say and spell your name?

JG: It's a tough one, so we'll see.

Q: Last year there wasn't so much clarity at this point, but do you look at it that you could take things away from that since you were preparing to be in that situation before?

JG: It's tough to say. Like I said, rookie year I had the same mindset, so however you want to look at it. I've been preparing to be the starter since the first day I walked in here and that's just the mindset. Every competitor has that mindset, so it's a good thing to have.

Q: Is that feeling the exact same for you, though? There's got to be a little bit extra goosebumps or nerves knowing you're going to be out there in Week One for sure.

JG: It's exciting, that's for sure. I mean, training camp is a long process. So for Week One, we've got a long way to go. We've got four preseason games until we get there, so we'll take it one step at a time.

Q: Are you putting any more pressure on yourself to get up to speed as quickly as possible, learn some of these new faces and veteran guys that have come on the team?

JG: OTAs really help with that; getting the new guys in here, getting them used to the offense, you learning them, them learning you, vice versa, so it's a process. We're just taking it one day at a time.

Q: Taking snaps with the ones, is that the biggest change and the biggest difference for you?

JG: It's tough to say out here. We don't really have the ones, twos, threes. We all rotate in and out, first group, second group, everyone's rotating. It's really good, though, because throughout the season there are going to be injuries, you know things are going to happen, so you have to be able to play with whoever is in there with you.

Q: Whether today or previously, what's the best advice Tom has ever given you?

JG: That's a tough one… I'll have to get back to you on that.

Q: What sticks with you when you think about something that Tom said to you, makes sense, makes a difference, experience?

JG: I don't know. I can't really think of one right now, so I'll get back to you.

Q: Your [college] coach [Dino Babers] said that you had the release of a Dan Marino, or the quickest release…