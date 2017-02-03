'Jimmy Kimmel Live's' Guillermo hilariously interviews Patriots

Media night at the Super Bowl is a traditionally chaotic night. Reporters dress in crazy outfits. Celebrities show up out of the blue. Players are asked odd and hilarious questions.

This year, no one did Super Bowl Opening Night better than Guillermo from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Jimmy sent Guillermo to Houston to cover the Super Bowl, and of course, he was absolutely hysterical. The night started with the Falcons, but when the Patriots were at the podium, he didn't hold back.

Guillermo started with Julian Edelman and moved on to interview the likes of Dont'a Hightower, Bill Belichick, Chris Long, Rob Ninkovich and Chris Hogan, among others. Though most likely recognized him from his role as Jimmy's funny sidekick, there were still some incredibly hilarious and awkward moments caught on tape.

Some highlights include finding out what Tom Brady smells like, a too long hug with Chris Hogan and trying to get Coach to smile. The coverage will definitely be a highlight to anyone's day, and we can now say decisively that Guillermo is the winner of Super Bowl Opening Night.