Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

"I never for a second thought I'd ever get down in the NFL, but here I am, years down the road with a couple of Super Bowls, and extremely grateful. Not only for the opportunity to play, but to play in this area. When you go out into this community, you see people that care about this country. They care about the community they're living in. That's something that I've really kept with me."

He relayed that his two roles couldn't be further apart, but there are a few parallels between his work in the service and on the football field.

Every day, he gets to see performance and teamwork at the highest level. And while his long commutes aren't required as often, the same level of preparation is necessary.

"In the way we go about preparing to accomplish a mission, I get to do that every week on the field," Cardona said.