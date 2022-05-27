Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 27 - 12:00 AM | Tue May 31 - 11:57 PM

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

The New England Patriots long snapper discussed balancing his careers in the NFL and United States Navy Reserve with special agents on Wednesday.

May 27, 2022 at 01:37 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Joe Cardona.FBI.PDC
Alexandra Francisco

Speaking to agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston division, a question from the audience made Joe Cardona reflect on his first year in the NFL.

The New England Patriots selected him as a pure long snapper out of the United States Naval Academy in 2015, but that meant a robust schedule for a rookie trying to balance professional football with serving as an active-duty Sailor that first season.

"Sometimes I look back and ask myself how I did that," Cardona, now a Navy Lieutenant and NFL veteran entering his eighth with the team, said of his daily commutes back and forth from practice in Foxboro, Mass. to his naval base in Newport, R.I. At the time, he didn't think much of it.

"That's just the work that was demanded of me."

That mentality and approach have allowed Cardona to excel in two very different careers and is part of why the FBI invited him Wednesday to honor Military Appreciation Month before many agents who have military backgrounds or are fellow reservists.

"To be honest, when the FBI says they want you to come down to the office, I don't know if you really have a choice," Cardona joked to those in-person at the Chelsea office and tuning in on a video conference from all over New England.

"I wanted to make sure I came down and showed my appreciation for you all. The work that is done in this office to keep this region secure and safe is so significant. It's something that when you leave this building, a majority of the public probably doesn't know your role here, they don't know the things you touch on a daily basis, but it's important."

Growing up in a Naval family that prioritized public service and making a difference in their Southern California community, those values are engrained in the two-time Super Bowl champion. In New England, he's built two careers that allow him the platform and resources to act on them.

"I never for a second thought I'd ever get down in the NFL, but here I am, years down the road with a couple of Super Bowls, and extremely grateful. Not only for the opportunity to play, but to play in this area. When you go out into this community, you see people that care about this country. They care about the community they're living in. That's something that I've really kept with me."

He relayed that his two roles couldn't be further apart, but there are a few parallels between his work in the service and on the football field.

Every day, he gets to see performance and teamwork at the highest level. And while his long commutes aren't required as often, the same level of preparation is necessary.

"In the way we go about preparing to accomplish a mission, I get to do that every week on the field," Cardona said.

"You must instantly step in and fill that role of the professional warfighter right off the bat. There's no acclimation period. There's no learning period. Remaining ready for that role is something that for me personally, when I look at it from a football standpoint, if I'm not ready to step on the field and play in any situation, then I'm doing a disservice to the team. Vice versa for me as an Officer, as a Sailor, if I'm not fundamentally ready to go and do my job and what's asked of me at any moment's notice."

It's a mantra the Patriots hold in high regard, and in 2019, his coaches and teammates got to watch Cardona get promoted to lieutenant on the practice field.

He received his new rank on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and almost three years later, was mindful of that holiday and the other individual days of remembrance that fall around this time of year.

"We go through this month of May into the first few weeks of June, there's a lot of opportunity for reflection when it comes to public service – being a national month where we recognize the military," Cardona said.

"We remember certain things that happened in this timeframe, and I call upon all of you to continue to be cognizant of that. As we take steps throughout our day-to-day lives, we can always use those values and things that make our day-to-day work important and carry that into our civilian life."

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

The Patriots wanted to honor retired Sergeant Victor Butler: a World War II veteran and pioneer for Black Americans hoping to serve at the highest levels of a desegregated United States military.

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

news

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Brooke Charter School's Mattapan campus, unveiling a athletic field made possible by the Patriots Foundation and LISC Boston.

news

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

news

Patriots help make home for foster kids in Fall River

In partnership with Bob's Discount Furniture, the Wonderfund, and First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, the New England Patriots Foundation helped renovate the Old Colony YMCA's Pre-Independent Living facility to benefit young adults in DCF custody.

news

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

For Christina Procon and David Gondek, the Patriots have been weaved through the fabric of their entire relationship.

news

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play the exclusive course in Brookline in anticipation of the golf major returning to the Boston area.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games

In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.

Highlights from Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

Check out highlights from Day 1 of the Patriots offseason workout program as Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne & more New England players return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 5/23: "Just trying to get everyone comfortable with what they are doing"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising