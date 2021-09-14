Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/13: 'Overall as a team I thought we competed hard'

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Belestrator: Miami Dolphins Playmakers

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Sep 14, 2021 at 02:20 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

games for good

It doesn't take a high-stakes competitive situation for Patriots players to trash talk each other. In fact, all it takes is a charity game of "Family Feud," and they are off and running.

Joejuan Williams and Chase Winovich hosted the second annual virtual "Games for Good" event, benefitting Boston Medical Center Monday night, and within minutes of the event beginning, their Patriots teammates made it clear they were out for victory and, in some cases, redemption from a poor showing last year.

"Make sure you guys buckle in, grab your popcorn, get in the zone because this is going to be intense," Winovich said before the games started. "I'm coming for the championship. I'm coming for the gold this year."

From razzing on alma maters to hyper-serious game pep talks ahead of the competition, it was a night of light-hearted fun for an important cause. Williams and Winovich were joined teammates like Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise Jr., Josh Uche, J.J. Taylor, D'Angelo Ross, Ronnie Perkins, Jakob Johnson and Shaun Wade.

"I just want to thank you all for being here tonight ... I'm expecting a lot of laughs and a lot of fun tonight," Williams said. "Like last year, I'm expecting me to win."

All of the guests were divided into teams and Patriots players served as captains in three breakout rooms. Three teams faced off in each room before reconvening at the end of the night. Ultimately, the teams led by Wise, McCourty and Ross walked away winners in their respective rooms.

"Listen, D'Angelo Ross came into this event having lost last year in an embarrassing way," Winovich said. "He was clearly hungry. His mind was to it, and he wanted it badly."

Despite big talk from the event's hosts, neither Williams nor Winovich ended the night as a winner, a fact McCourty made sure to call out.

"Can we get new hosts?" he said, jokingly.

If Williams and Winovich have it their way, they'll be back bigger and better in game play in 2022. Ultimately, the real winner of the night was BMC. The event raised more than $120,000 before the close of the silent auction.

