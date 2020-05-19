Jonathan Jones hopes experienced secondary puts Pats a step ahead

"I think, especially in our defense, guys line up outside, inside and a little bit of both."

Fresh off a three-year extension signed early in the 2019 season, Jones has emerged as one of the key cogs in one of the best secondaries in the NFL. On a Patriots team facing a number of changes this season, this group remains one of the team's strengths.

Jones has enjoyed getting back to square zero, despite the limitations of training from home and via video conference calls. He even installed his own home gym for training sessions.

"[It's] refreshing that – I mean, even for the veteran guys, just hearing some of those terminologies over and over again – and starting from scratch," said Jones. "I think that's something we kind of do every year. We don't assume that everyone knows anything, so we start on the playbook from page one. So, having these meetings and being able to start from page one of the playbook and go through that, as veterans it's refreshers and young guys, it's to catch them up to where everyone else is."

While the team is unable to get on the field, they're still able to work on what Jones thought was one of the most critical aspects of their team and defense -- communication -- and he was hopeful that the veterans at safety and cornerback could help give the team an advantage when it comes to preparation.

"I know we use the word communication over and over, because in football that's so key to make sure you get 11 guys to see the same picture at the same time," said Jones, who also played spy and safety roles throughout last season. "So, in the back end, just having those guys who have seen the same thing over and over, and there's subtle communication between each other that we've grown an understanding. So, just getting back to that once we get on the field, I think we'll be a step ahead. But, like I said, we have to continue with that with these meetings to just kind of refresh that."

As for transition at quarterback and the challenging offseason conditions, Jones continues to approach the new season and the unknowns, along with a tough schedule, with a level head.

"I'd say I guess I'm conditioned by Bill [Belichick]," said Jones. "I've been here for going on five years. I'm conditioned to just know every year is a new year, every team is a new team. Everybody has changes and their winning percentages from last year kind of doesn't matter.