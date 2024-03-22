 Skip to main content
Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and his new wife Andressa were married on a private island in Florida last weekend. A handful of current and former teammates were present.

Mar 22, 2024 at 11:21 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Photo via IG / @AndressaJones_

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and his new wife, Andressa, know how to throw a party.

The couple were married last weekend, but rather than having it at a traditional wedding venue, they rented a private island in the Florida Keys for their special day. As we know, everything Jonathan does, he does well.

"God gave me you," Jonathan wrote as the caption for their wedding photos posted to his Instagram on Thursday evening.

Friends and family traveled to Tea Table Key off of Islamorada, Fla. for the nuptials, kicking things off with a welcome party at the estate on Friday night.

The seaside ceremony and reception followed the next day, with white flowers and decor contrasting the serene blue of the ocean, sky, and inground pool on the property. Jonathan and his groomsmen donned sand-colored suits, while Andressa's bridesmaids wore beautiful blue gowns to dance the night away.

"Married the most amazing man and had the best wedding ever," Andressa wrote in her Instagram post. "Thank you so much for everyone who came and all of your kind wishes."

Jonathan's daughter, Skylar, made for an adorable flower girl. In addition to family and close friends, a handful of his Patriots teammates and coaches, past and present, were in attendance.

Photos from the wedding showed David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon, Patrick Chung, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise Jr., Duron Harmon, Myles Bryant, Stephon Gilmore, Lawrence Guy, Jahlani Tavai, Steve Belichick, Brandon King, and V'Angelo Bentley at the reception.

Just a few weeks ago, a similar group of Patriots was in Miami for the wedding of former Patriots safety Jalen Mills and his wife, Chania. Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and supermodel Chanel Iman were also married recently, chartering a yacht to island hop around the Caribbean.

Between private islands and super yachts, Patriots players have set the standard for beautiful weddings.

