Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

New England Patriots defensive lineman and American supermodel Chanel Iman tied more than nautical knots over the weekend, getting married on a 158-foot yacht in the Caribbean Sea.

Feb 28, 2024 at 09:56 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
PHOTO VIA IG / @CHANELIMAN

As if there was ever a doubt, Davon Godchaux made quite a splash with his wedding to Chanel Iman.

The New England Patriots defensive lineman and supermodel tied the knot over the weekend, chartering a 158-foot superyacht for their intimate wedding on the Caribbean Sea.

"I will always remember this very special day as I married my best friend, my partner, my forever, and most importantly the love of my life," Davon wrote to caption photos from the wedding on Instagram.

"I am so grateful for you each and every day, I am so happy to call you my wife for a lifetime as we continue to live this thing called life."

Stunning photos from the seaside soirée were first shared to Instagram on Tuesday evening in collaboration with Vogue, with the magazine publishing a feature about all the extravagant details.

First, a civil ceremony was held in New York on Jan. 10.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the bride and groom took separate boats to Parillion, the 158-foot yacht, and shared their first look on the stern of the ship. The couple said their vows in front of just a handful of loved ones while docked in Anguilla.

Chanel wore a stunning off-the-shoulder gown made by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad -- one of her favorites. Davon, of course, dressed in a custom suit.

The pair have bonded over fashion since they met at a beach club in Miami. On a trip to Italy last spring, Davon proposed in Capri -- the same name they chose for their first shared daughter, Capri Summer, who they welcomed in August.

Their nautical nuptials felt fitting for their love story.

After the ceremony, they set sail for a St. Barths reception to dance the night away. The party didn't stop there.

"We celebrated for three days on our charter," Chanel told Vogue of the wedding she planned herself. "Island hopping and making stops at beach clubs where it all started."

The ship finally docked back in Anguilla for their honeymoon at Belmond's luxury Cap Juluca resort.

By Tuesday, the Godchauxs were ready to share their good news with the rest of the world.

"Finally I am officially Chanel Iman Godchaux," Chanel wrote in her own Instagram post.

"So much to celebrate and be grateful for. Togethere we will continue to move mountains and love each other through thick and thin. We are forever family. I love you so much Davon. (I) can't wait for what the future holds together."

Check out all the stunning photos, shot by photographer Corbin Gurkin via Vogue Weddings, here.

