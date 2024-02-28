Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

First, a civil ceremony was held in New York on Jan. 10.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the bride and groom took separate boats to Parillion, the 158-foot yacht, and shared their first look on the stern of the ship. The couple said their vows in front of just a handful of loved ones while docked in Anguilla.

Chanel wore a stunning off-the-shoulder gown made by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad -- one of her favorites. Davon, of course, dressed in a custom suit.

The pair have bonded over fashion since they met at a beach club in Miami. On a trip to Italy last spring, Davon proposed in Capri -- the same name they chose for their first shared daughter, Capri Summer, who they welcomed in August.

Their nautical nuptials felt fitting for their love story.

After the ceremony, they set sail for a St. Barths reception to dance the night away. The party didn't stop there.