Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Patriots Unfiltered 2/20: Matthew Slater's Retirement Announcement, Coaching Staff Update, Which Draft QB Has Best Fit

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Longtime New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater announced his retirement Tuesday,  sparking an outpouring of gratitude and support from those who coached him or suited up with him over the years.

Feb 20, 2024 at 03:39 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

There will never be another Matthew Slater.

That's never been more evident than Tuesday, when the 16-year veteran announced his retirement from the NFL.

The longtime New England Patriots captain made a name for himself in the league as one of the best special teams gunners in history, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowls along the way. As much as he impacted that third phase of the game, he perhaps had just as much influence off the field as a mentor, leader, and philanthropist.

Fans came out in droves for what ended up being his final game, despite freezing temperatures and almost a foot of snow hitting Foxborough for the Week 18 matchup, just to say thank you.

His Patriots teammates, past and present, took that same opportunity on social media after news broke.

Here was some of their reaction:

Tom Brady: "A true champion. The best teammate and an even better man. Congratulations on the perfect career."

Rob Gronkowski: "Love you Slate!! Best to do it!! A true Pro!!"

Devin McCourty: "The greatest... salute to the 🐐🐐🐐."

Jason McCourty: "Happy to have played alongside Slate! Blessed to call him a friend!"

Julian Edelman: "THE Patriot. We always talk about the Patriot way. But Slater lived it. He picked me up when I needed it, and challenged me when I needed it. Without him I wouldn't have been half the player or half the man I am today. Congrats on the HOF career Slate. Love you bubs. #Captain"

Jonathan Jones: "My brother, my mentor, my friend. Enjoy the otherside."

Sebastian Vollmer: "A true blessing to call you a friend and teammate! One of the best who has ever done it."

James White: "The standard! It was an honor!"

Ja'Whaun Bentley: "LEGENDARY 🐐🐐"

Brenden Schooler: "Thank you, Matthew. Thank you for everything."

Kendrick Bourne: "Retire the number 18"

Joe Cardona: "Hall of Fame player, teammate, leader, and person. Thank you for everything 18!"

Josh Uche: "Thank you for everything Slate. A true OG."

Chris Board: "Blessed to have been a part of your story"

Chad Ryland: "Couldn't have asked for a better man to look up to."

Mack Wilson: "Appreciate you Captain 18 you the (GOAT) man words can't express honestly. I'm forever grateful to share the field w/ you

Mac Jones: "Thank you Slate for changing the game!! Your legacy is forever, both on and off the field!! #Legend"

Bailey Zappe: "Appreciate ya for everything 18! Grateful for the last 2 years with you!"

Davon Godchaux: 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

Matt Cassel: "Incredible run. Congrats on an amazing career and being the definition of a pro's pro."

Isaiah Bolden: "Man.. I was honored and blessed to see greatness"

Justin Bethel: "One of a kind! Congrats on retirement and an amazing career!"

Adrian Phillips: "Thank you for everything Slate, see you in the Hall"

Daniel Ekuale: "OG!! Appreciate you for everything, it's a pleasure sharing the field with you"

Donté Stallworth: "SLATE!!! Congrats on a fantastic career, my brother."

Ty Montgomery: "Thank you man of God."

Jonnu Smith: "Forever grateful to have the opportunity to cross paths with you my brother. May God bless you and your family. Congrats champ one of the best to do it! 🐐"

Raleigh Webb: "Nobody like you Slate."

Beyond just teammates, Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Jerod Mayo, and former coach Bill Belichick all expressed what Slater meant to them.

Robert Kraft: "Matthew Slater wasn't just a special teams player for the Patriots. He was a special team player who helped us win three Super Bowls and made a positive impact on the many lives he touched, both on and off the field. On the field, his 10 Pro Bowl appearances will likely earn him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day alongside his father. Off the field, he will be remembered for so much more." (Read Kraft's full statement here)

Jerod Mayo: "Matthew Slater – my friend, former co-captain, three-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro-Bowler – is an all-time great. He is an incredible human being and an extraordinary father, husband, son, friend and teammate, to name just a few of the many key roles he plays for countless people who have been fortunate enough to be graced by his presence." (Read Mayo's full statement here)

Bill Belichick: "Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive. He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history. His daily, weekly, and yearly work ethic, paved the way for his unsurpassed performance. Matthew is the finest example of what an intense competitor and human being should be. He has been a great role model for the teams players & coaches) that I have coached. Matthew is exceedingly kind, and supremely loved and respected by all his peers. I am one of many who feel incredibly blessed to be his teammate, coach, and friend." (via Adam Schefter, ESPN)

