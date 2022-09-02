Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

Godchaux was starting to find himself in college at Louisiana State University, and his friend taught him about the different brands and trends that suited his style and size. His first NFL paycheck only intensified his interest, and now, his relationship with Iman has exposed him to the fashion industry even more.

"I like to think had style before that, but you know, it's always easy once you're dating a supermodel," Godchaux said of Iman, who has walked and worked for Victoria's Secret, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Versace, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, and Dior – to name a few. Vogue Paris named Iman one of the Top 30 models of the 2000s, so the couple has been able to bond over that shared interest at shows this summer.