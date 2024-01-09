Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

The team may not be playing, but Patriots nation will be represented by some of the best the New England region has at Super Bowl LVIII in February.

On behalf of Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, four outstanding community members earned themselves a trip to Las Vegas for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The surprises started Friday, with Jones at the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club for what seemed like a visit to congratulate the Dorchester-based flag football team for winning the championship game this fall. The Patriots cornerback invited the entire team to attend the Patriots season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday, but there was more in store for their coach, Eric Rivas.

Rivas was also the former director of the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club, where he met and developed a relationship with Jones over a few years. Thanks to Rivas' continued dedication to the kids at Blue Hills, even after leaving his formal role as director, the Walter Payton Award nominee felt he was more than deserving of a trip to the Super Bowl.

"I chose Eric because when I was here for the Turkey Bowl we had a conversation about him having to go back to work and leave the Boys & Girls Club to make more money to support his own family," Jones said.